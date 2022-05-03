OKX Announces Major Multi-Year Partnership with McLaren Racing

OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, today announced a major multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing, becoming the Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and McLaren Shadow esports Team from 2022.



The partnership unites two global brands who value innovation and accessibility. As Official Primary Partner, OKX will be the largest partner to McLaren Racing, the home to one of the most successful Formula One teams and greatest drivers of all time.



As the world’s second largest exchange by trading volume, OKX is on a mission to supercharge the experience for McLaren’s global audience, elevating the team and its fans by bringing crypto onto the track.



OKX’s partnership with McLaren will propel the crypto brand to household name status fans and traders will come to love. Year over year, the relationship will find new and exciting opportunities to bring fans closer to the culture of speed, performance and high ambitions.



On the 2022 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 8th, OKX branding will be carried on the rear wing, front wing, mirrors, cockpit side, nose, and inner halo of the McLaren MCL36 F1 cars, on the race suits and helmets of McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, and on the McLaren F1 Team kit and McLaren Shadow Team kit.



Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said: “The McLaren brand stands for everything that is great about F1. Speed, reliability, and performance are at the core of any top-class crypto trading platform. We innovate on our platform every day, ensuring the highest trade execution speed to our users, requiring ‘pit-like’ team collaboration and instincts.”



Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said: “We are thrilled to announce this primary partnership with OKX ahead of the Miami GP. In a rapidly-evolving field, OKX is a long-established crypto brand that brings innovation, analytics and accuracy to accomplish great things.



“The first-ever Miami Grand Prix is the perfect occasion for us to launch this significant partnership, through which we will collaborate with OKX to take our fan experience to all new levels.”



OKX is a place where people can trade, invest, and hold thousands of cryptos, digital assets and collectibles. The company is experiencing incredible growth. In 2021, the total trading volume on the platform increased more than 700%, while the number of trades executed on the platform increased 480%.



