Nomination | Allen & Overy et Shearman & Sterling accueille Julien Roux comme Managing Partner du bureau parisien

La nomination de Julien Roux fait suite à la récente élection d’Hervé Ekué en tant que Managing Partner d’A&O Shearman. Hervé, qui prendra ses fonctions le 1er mai, dirige le bureau d’A&O à Paris depuis 2018.
Allen & Overy et Shearman & Sterling ont récemment annoncé les premiers, d’une série de plusieurs, rôles seniors de leadership au niveau mondial du cabinet fusionné, incluant en plus du rôle d'Hervé, l'élection de Khalid Garousha en tant que Senior Partner du cabinet et la nomination d'Adam Hakki, Co-Chair du board et du comité exécutif mondial, et responsable des activités de la firme aux Etats-Unis.
En tant que nouvel acteur d’envergure mondiale, leader du secteur, A&O Shearman comptera environ 3 900 avocats et 800 associés dans 29 pays. A Paris, le cabinet comptera plus de 150 avocats spécialisés en droit des affaires français, anglais et américain.
Julien a rejoint Allen & Overy en France en 2003 et a été nommé associé en 2012. Il est actuellement responsable du département banking & finance d’Allen & Overy en France, et membre du groupe mondial restructuring. Il intervient côté préteurs comme emprunteurs/sponsors sur une large gamme d’opérations de financements, et également sur des opérations de restructuration de dette.
Julien a activement participé au développement du groupe restructuring d’Allen & Overy à Paris, avec notamment l’arrivée d’Hector Arroyo, associé, et de son équipe en 2022. Il a créé de solides relations avec de grands clients d’Allen & Overy, contribuant ainsi à sa réputation - et bientôt à celle d’A&O Shearman - tant en France qu’à l’international. En qualité de Managing Partner du bureau, Julien poursuivra cet engagement auprès des clients, tout en pilotant et en accompagnant le bureau d'A&O Shearman à Paris et ses collaborateurs.
« Je suis honoré et fier de cette nomination, et de contribuer au développement d’A&O Shearman en France et dans le monde. En tant qu’A&O Shearman, nous offrirons à nos clients une couverture internationale sans précédent, combinée à un large volant d’expertises, pour les dossiers complexes et cross-borders. Nous poursuivrons également nos initiatives pour bâtir le futur du monde du droit, en attirant et accompagnant les nouveaux talents et en continuant de porter des programmes ambitieux autour de l’innovation, ainsi que de l’inclusion et de la diversité. C’est un immense privilège pour moi de contribuer à l’écriture de ce nouveau chapitre de l’histoire du cabinet », se réjouit Julien Roux.
« Je suis très heureux que Julien endosse ce rôle de leadership pour A&O Shearman. Il a participé de manière significative au développement du bureau de Paris d’Allen & Overy depuis plus de 20 ans, et son investissement dans le rayonnement du cabinet sera un véritable atout pour A&O Shearman. Cette nomination permettra au bureau de Paris de poursuivre son engagement auprès de ses clients pour continuer de leur offrir des solutions juridiques innovantes, en phase avec leurs nouveaux enjeux », mentionne Hervé Ekué, actuel Managing Partner d’A&O à Paris et futur Managing Partner d’A&O Shearman au niveau mondial.
Julien Roux est titulaire d’une maîtrise de Droit Privé de l’Université de Nice-Sophia-Antipolis (1998), d’un DESS Droit des Affaires de l’Université de Dijon (1999) et d’un LLM de l’Anglia Ruskin University (2000). Julien a rejoint Allen & Overy en octobre 2003. Il devient associé en 2012 et dirige le département banking & finance du bureau de Paris. Julien est également membre du groupe mondial restructuring d’Allen & Overy.
Julien intervient sur une large gamme d’opérations de financement, tant pour le compte des prêteurs (établissements financiers, fonds de dette) que pour le compte des emprunteurs, avec une expertise particulière dans les domaines des financements aux grandes entreprises (financements d’acquisition, refinancement) et des financements immobiliers. Julien intervient par ailleurs sur de nombreuses opérations de restructuration financière (y compris en matière immobilière) pour le compte de créanciers, débiteurs ou apporteurs de solutions de financement d’urgence.
In May 2023, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling announced a planned merger to create a unique global law firm named Allen Overy Shearman Sterling—A&O Shearman for short. Together, A&O Shearman will have ~3,900 lawyers and ~800 partners across 29 countries.
In October 2023, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling announced that the partnerships of both firms voted in favor of merging to create A&O Shearman, the first fully integrated global elite law firm. More than 99% of the votes cast at each firm were in favor of the merger — a powerful testament to the strength of the combination and partner support for it. The firms are now on a period of active integration planning while they work together toward final closing of the transaction. The target date for the merger to be completed by is May 2024.
