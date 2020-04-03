Neuritek Therapeutics Secures 25 Million EUR Capital Commitment

articles liés
Neuritek Therapeutics, Ltd. (Neuritek), a biotech company incorporated under the laws of the United Kingdom whose principal place of business is at 200 W 57th Street, New York, NY 10019, United States announced that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), the Luxembourg based private alternative investment group to provide Neuritek with up to EUR 25 million over a 3 years term following a public listing of Neuritek common stock. Neuritek will use the funds to develop treatments for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a medical condition that frequently develops in people after exposure to severe trauma.
