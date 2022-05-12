Nansen Announces Seed Investment and Data Integration with APY.vision

To coincide with its seed investment, Nansen will also be completing a third-party data integration – one of the first times Nansen has ever incorporated outside data to its platform.



APY.vision is an analytics platform that provides clarity for liquidity providers contributing capital on Automated Market Making (AMM) protocols. It currently has over 70,000 liquidity providers helping DeFi market makers track over $10 billion in TVL across 10 different blockchains. With APY.vision, DeFi investors are able to make confident investment decisions by tracking their entire DeFi transaction portfolio history across all chains.



This announcement marks one of the first third-party data integrations for Nansen which to date has primarily relied on in-house blockchain data. It will add a dynamic experience for users going beyond data due diligence and adding a discovery experience to the platform giving investors a more holistic view of their holdings as well as emerging investment opportunities.



“We have long term goals of making Nansen a one-stop-shop for on-chain data,” said John Calabrese, Head of Product at Nansen. “We are very excited to have successfully integrated APY.vision and added it to our growing list of Web3 investments as we believe that this will allow us to usher in a new stage of growth for both the platform and the ecosystem as whole.”



The initial integration will display APY data for select entries in the Nansen Hot Contracts home screen. This will enable users to judge not just the popularity of emerging contracts among Smart Money, but also to evaluate the state of liquidity mining rewards. This functionality will initially be available for Ethereum contracts, but will scale to other supported chains – including Polygon, Fantom, Arbitrum, and Avalanche – in the future.



In the coming months, Nansen will also announce additional integrations including options for customers to “sort by yield” within Token God Mod and a dedicated "DeFi Paradise" section to help users surface the best yields across the entire blockchain universe. Finally, new data including the ability to track deposit and earnings will allow for enhanced wallet profiling and complete portfolio tracking.



About Nansen

Nansen is a blockchain analytics platform that enriches on-chain data with millions of wallets labels. Crypto investors use Nansen to discover opportunities, perform due diligence and defend their portfolios with our real-time dashboards and alerts.

