Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Nansen Announces Seed Investment and Data Integration with APY.vision

Nansen (https://www.nansen.ai/), the industry-leading blockchain data analytics platform, announced today that it will be participating in an ongoing seed round for leading DeFi data platform APY.vision.


Nansen Announces Seed Investment and Data Integration with APY.vision
To coincide with its seed investment, Nansen will also be completing a third-party data integration – one of the first times Nansen has ever incorporated outside data to its platform.

APY.vision is an analytics platform that provides clarity for liquidity providers contributing capital on Automated Market Making (AMM) protocols. It currently has over 70,000 liquidity providers helping DeFi market makers track over $10 billion in TVL across 10 different blockchains. With APY.vision, DeFi investors are able to make confident investment decisions by tracking their entire DeFi transaction portfolio history across all chains.

This announcement marks one of the first third-party data integrations for Nansen which to date has primarily relied on in-house blockchain data. It will add a dynamic experience for users going beyond data due diligence and adding a discovery experience to the platform giving investors a more holistic view of their holdings as well as emerging investment opportunities.

“We have long term goals of making Nansen a one-stop-shop for on-chain data,” said John Calabrese, Head of Product at Nansen. “We are very excited to have successfully integrated APY.vision and added it to our growing list of Web3 investments as we believe that this will allow us to usher in a new stage of growth for both the platform and the ecosystem as whole.”

The initial integration will display APY data for select entries in the Nansen Hot Contracts home screen. This will enable users to judge not just the popularity of emerging contracts among Smart Money, but also to evaluate the state of liquidity mining rewards. This functionality will initially be available for Ethereum contracts, but will scale to other supported chains – including Polygon, Fantom, Arbitrum, and Avalanche – in the future.

In the coming months, Nansen will also announce additional integrations including options for customers to “sort by yield” within Token God Mod and a dedicated "DeFi Paradise" section to help users surface the best yields across the entire blockchain universe. Finally, new data including the ability to track deposit and earnings will allow for enhanced wallet profiling and complete portfolio tracking.

To learn more about Nansen please visit: https://www.nansen.ai/

About Nansen
Nansen is a blockchain analytics platform that enriches on-chain data with millions of wallets labels. Crypto investors use Nansen to discover opportunities, perform due diligence and defend their portfolios with our real-time dashboards and alerts.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Jeudi 12 Mai 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Back office – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Chargé.e d’affaires – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Avocat(e)/Conseiller(ère) Juridique Technologies / Blockchain / Web 3.0 – Rolle, Suisse

Offre : Contrôleur financier senior – Fonds de PE (Tiers 1)

Offre : Senior Manager/ Manager Deal Strategy and Execution

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

Recrutement : Stage Analyste M&A H/F - Juillet 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Golem.ai nomme Bruno Laborie Head of Partnerships pour supporter sa croissance

Lauxera Capital Partners renforce sa direction avec la nomination d’Edoardo Fracchia en qualité de Partner

Astorg announces new Partner, Business Development – Jean Raby

Dentons Paris nomme deux nouveaux Counsel Djésia Meziani et Fabrice Korenbeusser

Antoine Fulpin est nommé Conseiller auprès de la Direction Générale de Kyriba en Europe

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Nansen Announces Seed Investment and Data Integration with APY.vision

Amber Group Announces Q3 2022 Launch Of Openverse, The Gateway Into The Metaverse

Ebury acquires Bexs and expands its international payments offering in Brazil

Lightly (YCS21) secures $3m seed round to clean up data for machine learning

Voxel Raises $15M Series A to Decrease Workplace Injuries and Prevent Workplace Accidents

Checkout.com annonce l’acquisition de ubble pour améliorer la confiance et la sécurité de l'économie numérique

Skaleet s’associe à Thunes pour étendre les capacités de transfert d’argent de ses clients à travers le monde

FINNT crée le premier compte commun global qui utilise les avantages des Stables Coins et de la Finance Décentralisée

Bitpanda lance le Staking, permettant aux investisseurs de gagner jusqu'à 27% de taux d'intérêt annuel sur des crypto-actifs sélectionnés

The business account for professionals is ready: FINOM grows in Italy

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Unlimitd s’associe à Greenmetrics pour inciter les entreprises du e-commerce à réduire leur empreinte carbone

Cake DeFi enters into esports with competitive gaming platform FACEIT in multi-million dollar deal that will allow gamers to earn cryptocurrency

Gowling WLG France conseille Ventech et Chalfen Ventures dans le cadre de la série A de la société Reveal

bunq devient la 2ème néobanque la plus importante d’Europe avec l'acquisition de TriCount

Odealim acquiert Cautioneo pour conjointement assurer toujours plus de confiance entre bailleurs et locataires