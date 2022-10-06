Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

NFTs are becoming more carbon neutral and sophisticated - NFT expert explains what the next few years will look like

By: James Shannon


NFTs are becoming more carbon neutral and sophisticated - NFT expert explains what the next few years will look like
What are NFTs and how did they become so popular?

NFTs stand for Non-Fungible Tokens and are a piece of blockchain technology that exploded in popularity in mid 2021. I think the reason NFTs became so popular was really due to a perfect storm of events. Last year for better or for worse we became an incredibly digitized society. From Zoom meetings, remote work, and virtual worlds we were all forced to re-evaluate our relationship with technology and the relative importance we placed on digital assets and interactions. Many of us first heard of NFTs when Beeple sold one for millions of dollars. The concept of selling a .jpeg was ridiculous to most of us because we grew up in a world where digital items are not scarce. Anyone can save a copy to their computer. NFTs change this model, by attaching a provably unique token to any piece of digital property you can effectively monetize that property and track it through various sales channels without losing revenue to middlemen and platforms. This created entirely new markets for creators and digital creatives who until now have been earning table scraps for their work.


What will the next few years of the NFT market look like as far as them becoming more sophisticated?

The next few years will see massive steps forward in this market. Right now we are in a bear market as the price of many crypto currencies has fallen and VC investment into the space is lower. This will force companies to evaluate the market not from a position of profit but rather from a position of solving problems. Ultimately it is only when technology solves a real problem do people adopt it.

In terms of use cases I think we'll see widespread use of NFTs among digital creatives of all types. As younger generations become more comfortable with the technology they will create new revenue opportunities for themselves with crowdfunding, fan clubs, royalty sharing and much more.

You mentioned NFTs will become more carbon neutral, can you elaborate on this more?

The underlying technology which powers NFTs e.g. Ethereum, Solana and many more are evolving as we speak. Those technologies are becoming more carbon neutral in the sense that they use less energy to verify transactions which occur on the blockchain. When NFTs come back in full force post bear market these carbon neutral technologies will be widespread.

My last question is also regarding you mentioning NFTs will come with higher degrees of utility, what does this mean and can you give an example?

Beeple sold a multi-million dollar piece of artwork. The utility of an artwork is to look at it and potentially share it within your network. Other types of NFTs gives you access to specific content, or even act as a ticket to a real life concert. Utility is the benefit of owning an NFT - what you can actually do with it. Many NFTs released last year and throughout 2022 held very little utility. Their benefit was monetary. You could purchase and re-sell it for a profit if the project or team behind it had enough hype or momentum. We will see less of that moving forward. NFTs will need to have use cases and utility to be valued highly.


Bio:
James Shannon grew up in Montreal, Canada balancing his time between hockey, music and a love of technology. After attending a music business master’s program in Valencia, Spain James threw himself head first into the world of music technology and eventually web 3.0. He is now CEO & Co-Founder of an exciting startup called XONE which aims to onboard the next 100 million users in web 3.0.

Jeudi 6 Octobre 2022




Articles similaires
< >

Mardi 27 Septembre 2022 - 17:19 DAOs are the future VCs

Mardi 27 Septembre 2022 - 15:18 Interview : Capsule Corp Labs aide les entreprises à identifier les cas d’usage pour des NFT utilitaires

Lundi 26 Septembre 2022 - 09:05 What happens when your exchange rips you off?


SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Laetitia Carle, ex Morgan Stanley, rejoint la climate tech Greenly

François Barthelemy nommé Gérant au sein de Gimar&Co

Wefox Appoints Helen Heslop To Board

MANGOPAY nomme Olympe Leflambe au poste de General Counsel, Legal & Compliance

NFT Tech Appoints Frank Guo as Chief Financial Officer

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Riyadh gears up for the ultimate hack fest as infosec heavyweights head to Black Hat MEA this November

Comment choisir la bonne assurance pour votre entreprise de Fintech

Investir dans le bitcoin en tant que Family Office

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

L’avenir des menaces par ransomware

Sidetrade poursuit son expansion en Amérique du Nord et s’installe au Canada

PPI AG develops request-to-pay platform PAYCY with DZ BANK as strategic partner

Captain Cause lève 3,5M€ pour créer un nouveau pont de financement entre entreprises et projets à impact

Laetitia Carle, ex Morgan Stanley, rejoint la climate tech Greenly

Relever le double défi technique et organisationnel pour mener à bien son projet de gestion des accès et des identités

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

La CERP Rhin Rhône Méditerranée fait confiance à BlackLine pour moderniser sa fonction financière et ressort grandi de la crise du Covid

MANGOPAY nomme Olympe Leflambe au poste de General Counsel, Legal & Compliance

The Crypto Oasis Partners with Plato & Amplifi in the Middle East Region

François Barthelemy nommé Gérant au sein de Gimar&Co

ITEN lève 80M€ pour devenir un acteur industriel majeur de la micro-batterie Lithium-ion solide

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.