Corporate Finance, Hybrid Finance News
              


Vendredi 10 Décembre 2021

NFTopia seeks to solve NFT's gas problem


A soon-launching NFT exchange attempts to solve the energy efficiency issue of non-fungible tokens.



articles liés
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have had a breakout year in 2021 as they went from relative obscurity to being a regular topic of conversation on investment news and barreling into household conversation as celebrities from Snoop Dogg and Grimes to Twitter’s Jack Dorsey got in on the craze. However, along with the wild amounts of money being invested in digital art, there has occurred another conversation about the amount of energy utilized in minting, distributing and trading NFTs; a new venture seeks to bridge that divide.

Designing a More-Ethical Marketplace

NFTopia, a new NFT marketplace set to launch on December 31st is set to reduce the emissions required to mint, or bring into existence, NFTs. As a cross-chain digital art exchange—set on Layer 2 on Ethereum—NFTopia also integrates NFTs of Solana, Cardano, and Binance Smart Chain in one, easy-to-use, (almost) gasless environment. NFTopia operates on Ethereum from a private node and layer-2 blockchain which reduces the amount of gas required for a transaction to nothing, just so long as the transaction is within the network. In addition to the transactions, the exchange will feature an array of tools for NFT creators, including a gasless minting function, the ability to transfer verification between networks, and API integration to make all transactions that much smoother.

To promote the launch of the new platform, the team is staging a presale season, wherein each prospective investor may buy up to 85k TOPIA tokens throughout the four periods. In addition, the developers are holding an airdrop contest for those of whom who would like to get in on the ground floor, but aren’t quite ready to invest. These contests invite community members to bring new users into the fold, either by generating referrals or creating memes and short films.

Making Dreams into Reality

As for after the launch, the development team was tight-lipped but could not completely hide their excitement, saying of future partnerships with artists: “we’re not comfortable with dropping names right now, but we’re in talks with the top artists across Solana and Ethereum right now. Every day our dream is coming closer to reality, and we will publicize when deals are cemented. Our plan for the year is to become the place for NFT-related activities across all networks. Whatever the market requires within the next year, we want to be there to provide it.”

The presale period for NFTopia began on December 9th and is available for purchase through the Ethereum network.

To explore the launch schedule and whitepaper for NFTopia, please check out their website. To keep up with updates, follow them on Twitter or Reddit, or connect with the team on Telegram.

Disclaimer: All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice. Any reference to an investment's past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit.



------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear © : ISSN 2114-5369 2005-2021). Finyear ©, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.