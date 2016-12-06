Digital Finance, Cryptofinance Daily News | Innovation, Transformation
Murex Tops Two Categories in the Chartis RiskTech100® Rankings


Climbs one spot higher in the top 10 and named category leader for Sell-side and Enterprise Collateral Management.



Murex, the leading provider of trading, risk management and processing solutions has been named Category Leader for both Sell-side and Enterprise Collateral Management in the Chartis RiskTech100 Rankings. Murex is positioned seventh in this year’s Top 100 Chart, moving up from eighth spot last year, and climbing a total of five positions in the past two years.

Murex’s continuous investment to offer clients market leading solutions specialized in collateral management and risk management, is recognized by the high positioning in the RiskTech100 ranking. Our MX.3 cross asset, cross function, open platform supports multiple solutions including Market Risk, Credit Risk, Risk Control, xVA Management and Collateral Management, as well as regulatory compliance for FRTB, SA-CCR and Non-cleared OTC Margining.

“The RiskTech100 Ranking is a reference for the global risk technology market and Murex leads the market in key sub-segments such as sell-side and collateral management. Their positioning in the ranking has improved thanks to continuous R&D investment that has enabled the company to respond to key regulatory and business shifts facing the entire trading book value chain” said Peyman Mestchian, Managing Partner at Chartis.

Stella Clarke, Chief Marketing Officer at Murex, commented “Murex is honored to receive such a high level of recognition in the RiskTech100. Now more than ever, capital markets players need to partner with a technology vendor that can adapt to the fast pace of regulatory and technological change. We are committed to investing in R&D to offer a solution that supports our clients’ current, and future, business objectives.”

About Murex (murex.com)
For more than 30 years, Murex has been providing enterprise-wide, cross-asset financial technology solutions to capital markets players. Its cross-function platform, MX.3, supports trading, treasury, risk and post-trade operations, enabling clients to better meet regulatory requirements, manage enterprise-wide risk, and control IT costs. With more than 45,000 daily users in 65 countries, Murex has clients in many sectors, from banking and asset management to energy and commodities.
Murex is an independent company with over 2,000 employees across 17 countries. Murex is committed to providing cutting-edge technology, superior customer service, and unique product innovation.

About Chartis Research (chartis-research.com)
RiskTech Quadrant®, RiskTech100® and FinTech QuadrantTM are registered trademarks of Chartis Research.

Mardi 6 Décembre 2016
