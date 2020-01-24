Monerium and Algorand enter partnership to issue e-money on the Algorand protocol

articles liés
-
Leading Decentralized Investment Banking Group - Coinstreet Partners, Awarded Asia Futurist Leadership Award
-
First regulated Real Estate Fund tokenized
-
Bankingblocks teams up with WL Payments
-
Bityuan 2019: Sailing from China, Chaining the World
-
Paymium, pionnier mondial des échanges Bitcoins/Euros, 1ère plateforme à déposer son dossier PSAN auprès de l’AMF
Monerium (https://www.monerium.com/), the world's first authorized provider of licensed e-money for blockchains, and Algorand Inc. (https://www.algorand.com/), the world's first open source, permissionless, pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol, announce a non-exclusive partnership to support the Algorand protocol in 2020 with Monerium's fully programmable and redeemable e-money.
Mainstream adoption of blockchains requires a reliable form of digital cash on-chain. Since receiving its e-money license in June 2019, Monerium has announced several B2B use cases for e-money, including a cross-border transaction in euros. Monerium now supports e-money across the EU, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein in US Dollars, Euros, British Pounds, and Icelandic krona.
Algorand recently benefited from a significant upgrade, Algorand 2.0, which includes a number of features that enable sophisticated exchanges such as account quarantine, whitelist models, flexible asset reserve models and more.
"We look forward to supporting the Algorand protocol. Algorand incorporates key features for many mainstream use-cases, including stateless smart contracts and scaleable proof-of-stake consensus. The Algorand leadership has taken a pragmatic and deliberate approach in designing a blockchain for mainstream applications while staying close to the ethos of the open source community" states Sveinn Valfells, co-founder and CEO of Monerium. "Supporting new blockchains with mainstream relevance is a priority for Monerium."
"Monerium and Algorand have a shared vision for real-world use cases that are enabled by advanced blockchain technology," said W. Sean Ford, COO of Algorand, Inc. "We are thrilled that Monerium will be bringing their solution for e-money to Algorand and we look forward to our community's ability to leverage the technology for straightforward regulatory compliance."
About Algorand
Algorand Inc. built the world's first open source, permissionless, pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol for the next generation of financial products. This blockchain, the Algorand protocol, is the brainchild of Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali. A technology company dedicated to removing friction from financial exchange, Algorand Inc. is powering the DeFi evolution by enabling the creation and exchange of value, building new financial tools and services, bringing assets on-chain and providing responsible privacy models.
algorand.com
About Monerium
Monerium is a financial technology company with the mission of making digital currency accessible, secure, and simple to transact online. Monerium is the first and only company authorized to issue regulated e-money on blockchains. Using e-money issued by Monerium, individuals and businesses can store and send programmable digital currency online without going through traditional financial institutions and payment providers.
monerium.com
SOURCE Algorand Foundation
Mainstream adoption of blockchains requires a reliable form of digital cash on-chain. Since receiving its e-money license in June 2019, Monerium has announced several B2B use cases for e-money, including a cross-border transaction in euros. Monerium now supports e-money across the EU, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein in US Dollars, Euros, British Pounds, and Icelandic krona.
Algorand recently benefited from a significant upgrade, Algorand 2.0, which includes a number of features that enable sophisticated exchanges such as account quarantine, whitelist models, flexible asset reserve models and more.
"We look forward to supporting the Algorand protocol. Algorand incorporates key features for many mainstream use-cases, including stateless smart contracts and scaleable proof-of-stake consensus. The Algorand leadership has taken a pragmatic and deliberate approach in designing a blockchain for mainstream applications while staying close to the ethos of the open source community" states Sveinn Valfells, co-founder and CEO of Monerium. "Supporting new blockchains with mainstream relevance is a priority for Monerium."
"Monerium and Algorand have a shared vision for real-world use cases that are enabled by advanced blockchain technology," said W. Sean Ford, COO of Algorand, Inc. "We are thrilled that Monerium will be bringing their solution for e-money to Algorand and we look forward to our community's ability to leverage the technology for straightforward regulatory compliance."
About Algorand
Algorand Inc. built the world's first open source, permissionless, pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol for the next generation of financial products. This blockchain, the Algorand protocol, is the brainchild of Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali. A technology company dedicated to removing friction from financial exchange, Algorand Inc. is powering the DeFi evolution by enabling the creation and exchange of value, building new financial tools and services, bringing assets on-chain and providing responsible privacy models.
algorand.com
About Monerium
Monerium is a financial technology company with the mission of making digital currency accessible, secure, and simple to transact online. Monerium is the first and only company authorized to issue regulated e-money on blockchains. Using e-money issued by Monerium, individuals and businesses can store and send programmable digital currency online without going through traditional financial institutions and payment providers.
monerium.com
SOURCE Algorand Foundation
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Chaineum est une banque d'affaires offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière de financement, levée de fonds, M&A, ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que vers la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
About Chaineum:
Chaineum is a Independent Investment Bank with a strong expertise in funding, fundraising, M&A, ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Chaineum est une banque d'affaires offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière de financement, levée de fonds, M&A, ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que vers la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
About Chaineum:
Chaineum is a Independent Investment Bank with a strong expertise in funding, fundraising, M&A, ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.