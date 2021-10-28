Minsait and Temenos Join Forces to Power Digital Transformation in Banking

Minsait, an Indra company, one of the leading global technology and consulting companies, has joined forces with Temenos, the banking software company, to provide consulting services to banks wanting to modernize their technology infrastructure and take advantage of Temenos’ open cloud banking platform. Minsait will help banks implement and maintain Temenos’ solutions and provide business process outsourcing (BPO) including cloud operations, card processing and cyber security.



The collaboration will enable banks across Europe and Latin America to benefit from Minsait’s vast professional services capability to accelerate their journey to a modern cloud solution for core and digital banking. Minsait has more than 10,000 banking technology specialists and service centres in 40 locations. It also has four centers that provide payment method services in more than 15 countries and process more than 220 million cards worldwide.



Minsait has an ambitious training plan for professionals at the Minsait center of excellence in banking business, which will make it the largest center specialized in Temenos technology in Spain with a scope throughout Europe and Latin America.



With new regulations, new competition from fintechs and Big Tech as well as rising customer expectations, digital transformation has become an imperative for all banks. Temenos’ technology, built on open APIs, microservices architecture and DevOps principles, reduces the time, cost and risk of such transformations. Together with support from partners like Minsait, Temenos is enabling banks to both accelerate their digital transformation, scale faster and deliver ourtsanding customer experiences.

Borja Ochoa, Managing Director and Global Head of Financial Services, Minsait, said: “This agreement enables us to present ourselves to the market as a more global player, as we offer distinctive services combining a world-leading software solution and comprehensive service capabilities for the management of major banking technology transformation projects. We’ll undoubtedly reinforce our leadership in the digital transformation of banking in Europe and Latin America.”



Jean-Paul Mergeai, President – International Sales, Temenos, commented: “We’re proud to welcome Minsait to our growing Services Partner network. Minsait will further strengthen our implementation and support capability across Europe and Latin America. Temenos has a strong commitment and focus on customer success and together with patners like Minsait we can provide banks with the specialist local market expertise and resources they need to speed up implementations and reduce operational cost and risk.”



About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

www.temenos.com



About Minsait

Minsait (www.minsait.com) is Indra's leading company in digital transformation and Information Technologies. Minsait possesses a high degree of specialization and knowledge of the sector, which it backs up with its high capability to integrate the core world with the digital world, its leadership in innovation and digital transformation, and its flexibility. Thus, it focuses its offering on high-impact value propositions, based on end-to-end solutions, with a remarkable degree of segmentation, which enables it to achieve tangible impacts for its customers in each industry with a transformational focus. Its capabilities and leadership are demonstrated in its product range, under the brand Onesait, and its across-the-board range of services.



About Indra

Indra (www.indracompany.com) is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for the core business operations of its customers world-wide. It is a world-leader in providing proprietary solutions in specific segments in Transport and Defense markets, and a leading firm in Digital Transformation Consultancy and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America through its affiliate Minsait. Its business model is based on a comprehensive range of proprietary products, with a high-value, end-to-end focus and a high innovation component. At the end of the 2020 financial year, Indra achieved revenue of 3.043 billion euros, had nearly 48,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

