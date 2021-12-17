Mining Hardware Marketplace, Asic Jungle Purchases Estate in the Metaverse for First Virtual Flagship Location

articles liés
-
Following the hype around the metaverse, Asic Jungle, the first mining hardware marketplace and volume brokerage firm, announced that it has purchased an estate in the metaverse to serve as its first virtual flagship location. The virtual location was purchased in Decentraland, a popular decentralized VR platform that boasts more than 300,000 monthly active users. With the digital property market heating up, attracting the attention of companies, investment firms and even the likes of the country of Barbados, Asic Jungle has established the first footprint for crypto miners in the metaverse.
Asic Jungle aims to provide a transparent marketplace for crypto miners to buy and sell authenticated mining hardware. Asic Jungle’s virtual location will serve to provide a physical presence for the crypto mining community to meet, mingle, and learn more about the ASICs and GPUs listed on its marketplace via an interactive production line with virtual replicas of the mining units.
“Crypto companies often don’t have physical offices or locations where customers can get a better understanding of a company’s products or services. By opening our first virtual location in the metaverse, we are meeting our customers on their terms, in a place where we believe they will congregate for the foreseeable future,” said Artem Bespaloff, CEO and Co-founder of Asic Jungle.
Looking forward, Asic Jungle plans to hire land developers and virtual architects to develop the land and create a virtual storefront complete with a mining museum where customers can see a visual representation of the mining process and the history of crypto mining.
“A lot of people are very interested in crypto mining but often don’t know where to start. We hope that our virtual location can provide a further sense of transparency to our customers so they can continue to feel confident in buying and selling mining hardware with us,” said Charles Wissa, Co-founder of Asic Jungle. “By connecting the physical world with the virtual world, we hope to host meetups and conferences for the mining community to meet more regularly.”
About Asic Jungle
Asic Jungle is a leading mining hardware brokerage and marketplace, selling tens of thousands of miners on a yearly basis throughout North America and the rest of the world. Asic Jungle aims to professionalize the crypto mining industry by providing a safe and transparent place for miners to list and sell their used ASICs, GPUs, and mining equipment.
asicjungle.com
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
