Minima Launches Innovation Challenge To Explore Global Impact Of Decentralized Blockchain Startups Have The Chance To Win A Share of a prize pool of USD$40,000 in Minima Tokens.

Minima, the first cooperative, ultra-lean, blockchain network that enables anyone to run a complete node on a mobile or IoT device, today launched The Minima Innovation Challenge in partnership with EdenBase, UK’s first fund with a supergrowth hub and an ecosystem, investing in the next generation of game changing companies, powered by frontier technologies.



Minima aims to become the most decentralized, immutable and scalable blockchain protocol on the market. In contrast to current Proof-of-Work blockchains, users collaborate to build and secure the chain by running ultra-lightweight complete nodes on their devices, minimising energy requirements, which in turn support the ESG (Environmental, Sustainability and Governance) goals of applications. During the seven-week challenge, innovators will be encouraged to explore the potential of Minima’s decentralized blockchain. Entries are open to all, around the globe. Teams that show more long-term thinking, including ideas around how to productize their idea, will have a higher chance of winning.



Challenge teams will have access to educational resources and time with the Minima and EdenBase teams to brainstorm and ask questions to develop their ideas in Phase 1 (Ideation), after which the top ten projects will receive $1,000 in Minima tokens and be invited to the Coding Phase (Phase Two) to build their solutions and provide at least a Proof of Concept (PoC). Two runners-up will win $5,000 in Minima tokens and the winner of the challenge will receive $20,000 in Minima tokens.



The top five will be invited to feedback and mentorship sessions that will provide them with further technical and business support in developing the dApp use case and code. Token prizes will also be awarded to outstanding submissions.



Minima CEO and Co-Founder, Hugo Feiler, said: “We already have the largest network of complete nodes ever assembled. Running a full node on Minima is as effortless as running a messaging app on your mobile. Using Minima, developers can build decentralized apps on a mobile, with an addressable market of 2.5Bn users and no middlemen, miners, stakers or block producers.”



EdenBase Co-Founder, Eric Van der Kleij, said: “Most crypto projects talk about moving to a decentralized system but Minima was created as an ultra-lean, fully decentralized blockchain protocol that is community-owned and operated, which is why we are keen to support their mission to find some awesome use cases.”



To enter The Minima Innovation Challenge, powered by EdenBase, submit your application by 2nd August 2022 at: tinyurl.com/3jwx6nn9



About Minima

Minima was founded in London in 2018. It has created an ultra-lean blockchain protocol that fits on a mobile or IoT device, allowing every user to run a full constructing and validating node. By adopting this approach, Minima has created the possibility of operating a completely decentralized network that is scalable and inclusive, while remaining secure and resilient.

Hugo Feiler, CEO and Co-Founder of Minima is an entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in the marketing communication space. He has run and founded leading marketing agencies, creating global campaigns for companies including Vodafone, Toshiba and Sony Electronics. He was previously a General Manager at Sony Europe.

Minima’s public test net is live and it will launch Mainnet Q4 2022. A Mainnet is the end product of a blockchain project which is accessible by the public to use. However, just like a Testnet, a Mainnet can be altered whenever projects or open-source groups determine that the product requires updates and/or revisions.

For information on how to run a node on the Minima network and join the Incentive Program visit: https://www.minima.global/get-involved



About EdenBase

EdenBase is a fund, hub and ecosystem supercharging the next set of Game Changers, powered by Frontier Technologies. By building a community and ecosystem, EdenBase supports portfolio companies to deliver responsible growth and valued impact to create a better future.

Eric Van der Kleij, Co-Founder of EdenBase.com, is a technology entrepreneur having previously delivered the Tech City (now Technation.io) strategy and organisation for the U.K. Prime Minister and then created the famous Fintech hub, Level39, for the Canary Wharf Group. He is Chairman of distributed ledger company Activeledger.io and quantum-safe security business Keybox.co. He also chairs the crypto-finance-conference.com in St Moritz, Switzerland.



------------------------------------------------------------------------



Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.

L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.











Articles similaires < > Le Métavers : un nouveau canal de la relation client... et sans doute bien davantage HashKey DID Reveals New Features for Web3 Users and Devs After Recent Rebranding from QPassport Bricknode announces Investment Manager, a tool for family offices and corporate investors

