Metanomic Launches Industry First Real-time Game Economy Engine for Developers

Metanomic announces a run-time platform designed to save time and cost to develop simple to complex game economies.



Metanomic, a game development software company today launched their first product – the Metanomic Engine – the first and only complete real-time economy as a service platform for developers built by professional economists and game designers.

Developers can either use templated economic models designed by professional economists that cover most game types, cutting down design time by 90%, or build their own using the intuitive UI. They can then simulate dynamic and complex game economies before implementation, fine-tuning the parameters and metadata to watch how the in-game economy performs and scales. Developers can then launch and automate their game economies with a fully integrated live service platform that removes the need for constant manual rebalancing using proprietary algorithms.

“Metanomic is a sophisticated but easy-to-use platform that has the ability to grasp simple and complex game economies in real-time using robust algorithms designed by professional economists,” said Theo Priestley, the CEO at Metanomic. “We’re also perfectly positioned to help developers interested in play-to-earn games create fully balanced economies that aren’t impacted by game token and NFT valuations, protecting the game and the players.”

Metanomic is currently in beta and the company is talking to a number of partner studios to test the platform, as well as raising a seed round to scale development and their go-to-market strategy.

Metanomic representatives will be available for meetings throughout DICE and a workshop on game economy design planned for GDC. Please reach out for scheduling.

About Metanomic
Metanomic is the first and only complete real-time economy as a service platform for developers. Built by professional economists and game designers, the platform utilizes patented algorithms to easily deploy plug and play, interoperable and infinitely scalable game and creator economies ready for web3, metaverse, and play-and-earn games. The platform allows developers to easily and quickly build a fully-scalable and configurable play-and-earn economy that features asset creation engines and fully balanced player markets.
Jeudi 24 Février 2022




