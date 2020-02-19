MetaTrader 5 with Stock Trading on 9 Global Exchanges Now Offered by NAGA

articles liés
-
Commun Announces Direct Onboarding Program for Crypto Communities
-
Blockchain : Amédée Paris partage en toute transparence les étapes de création de ses produits et ses engagements éthiques avec les consommateurs.
-
Copper.co raises $8m to expand globally as monthly digital asset trading volumes exceed $0.5 billion
-
Blockchain: AMSYS Group Announces Acquisition of HealthConnexx
-
FC Barcelona & Chiliz Join Forces in a New Global Blockchain Alliance
The German brand enhanced its overall trading experience and successfully expanded its multi-asset offering to provide its growing network of clients with direct market access to stocks listed on 9 global exchanges, including NASDAQ, NYSE, London Stock Exchange, HKE, Borse Frankfurt and BME, among others.
NAGA has built its offering to provide the greatest possible advantages to clients looking to invest in real shares, enabling them to buy and sell shares of the biggest publicly listed companies worldwide.
"Our mission at NAGA is to make trading and investing easily accessible and completely inclusive. With the addition of MetaTrader 5 and stocks, the company has essentially managed to integrate and connect all key elements to provide a truly inclusive, all-in-one solution," Mr Ben Bilski, NAGA Group CEO, states.
With the more versatile MetaTrader 5 platform, NAGA now provides access to both forex and exchange markets across a total of more than 800 instruments, as well as to a more expansive set of features and capabilities - overall providing the most powerful system to traders and investors looking for multi-asset and multi-functional solutions.
"The global investment culture is increasingly moving into multi-asset strategies, and investors are looking for integrated solutions which offer access to the full range of investment products. With MetaTrader 5, our traders get the complete experience. They can now independently diversify their portfolios across NAGA's complete range of products, through direct ownership of real high-value stocks such as Facebook (FB), Apple Inc (AAPL), Amazon Inc. (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and all in a single platform," Mr Bilski concludes.
This evolution is expected to expand NAGA's target market to include and cater for professional traders and stock investors. The MetaTrader 5 integration makes stock investing easily accessible to all who use NAGA's trading platforms, as part of a unified and fully comprehensive system of financial products and services.
More about MetaTrader 5 platform:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en
https://naga.com/investing/platforms/metatrader
NAGA has built its offering to provide the greatest possible advantages to clients looking to invest in real shares, enabling them to buy and sell shares of the biggest publicly listed companies worldwide.
"Our mission at NAGA is to make trading and investing easily accessible and completely inclusive. With the addition of MetaTrader 5 and stocks, the company has essentially managed to integrate and connect all key elements to provide a truly inclusive, all-in-one solution," Mr Ben Bilski, NAGA Group CEO, states.
With the more versatile MetaTrader 5 platform, NAGA now provides access to both forex and exchange markets across a total of more than 800 instruments, as well as to a more expansive set of features and capabilities - overall providing the most powerful system to traders and investors looking for multi-asset and multi-functional solutions.
"The global investment culture is increasingly moving into multi-asset strategies, and investors are looking for integrated solutions which offer access to the full range of investment products. With MetaTrader 5, our traders get the complete experience. They can now independently diversify their portfolios across NAGA's complete range of products, through direct ownership of real high-value stocks such as Facebook (FB), Apple Inc (AAPL), Amazon Inc. (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and all in a single platform," Mr Bilski concludes.
This evolution is expected to expand NAGA's target market to include and cater for professional traders and stock investors. The MetaTrader 5 integration makes stock investing easily accessible to all who use NAGA's trading platforms, as part of a unified and fully comprehensive system of financial products and services.
More about MetaTrader 5 platform:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en
https://naga.com/investing/platforms/metatrader
Chaineum : ICO, STO Boutique
Laurent Leloup : Conseil transformation blockchain
Leloup Partners : Healthcare Investment Banking
Laurent Leloup : Conseil transformation blockchain
Leloup Partners : Healthcare Investment Banking
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.