MetaFi: DeFi for the Metaverse

We believe the next phase of growth in the evolution of DeFi will come not from better integration into the existing financial system, more regulation or real world assets and CeFi but instead by unlocking digital value already native to the Metaverse.
In our follow up to The Open Metaverse OS paper we introduce MetaFi: decentralised finance in the Metaverse.
Download the full report
Source
Laurent Leloup
"La blockchain n’est pas la révolution tant annoncée, elle n’est que l’outil d’un monde lui-même entré en révolution"
Extrait de Blockchain, la révolution de la confiance
