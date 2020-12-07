Mayer Brown conseille Charterhouse et le groupe SERB sur la structuration de l’acquisition du groupe BTG International Healthcare

articles liés
Mayer Brown a conseillé le groupe SERB, groupe de laboratoires pharmaceutiques indépendants spécialisés dans les médicaments de prescription pour niches thérapeutiques, principalement en médecine d'urgence, diagnostic, endocrinologie et neurologie, ainsi que son actionnaire majoritaire Charterhouse, dans le cadre de la signature du contrat d’acquisition de 100% des titres BTG International Healthcare Ltd et de ses filiales implantées aux Etats-Unis et au Royaume-Uni, auprès de Boston Scientific Corporation.
Le groupe BTG développe et commercialise des antidotes vitaux à destination des hôpitaux.
Avec cette acquisition, le groupe SERB devient une plate-forme pharmaceutique spécialisée mondiale entièrement intégrée, axée sur les soins d'urgence et les maladies rares. Cette opération permet également de créer de nouvelles possibilités de croissance.
Mayer Brown a conseillé le groupe SERB et son actionnaire majoritaire Charterhouse sur la structuration de l'acquisition du groupe BTG International Healthcare avec une équipe composée à Paris de Laurent Borey, Olivier Parawan (Associés), Sarah Rahmoun et Alexandre Chagneau (Collaborateurs), à San Francisco de Remmelt Reigersman (Associé) et à Londres de Matthew Mortimer (Associé).
Mayer Brown a conseillé le groupe SERB et son actionnaire majoritaire Charterhouse avec :
A Paris :
- Laurent Borey, Olivier Parawan (Associés dans le département Tax, Transactions & Consulting),
- Sarah Rahmoun et Alexandre Chagneau (Collaborateurs dans le département Tax, Transactions & Consulting).
A San Francisco :
- Remmelt Reigersman (Associé).
Mayer Brown est un cabinet d’avocats international dont les bureaux sont situés dans les principales places financières mondiales. Le cabinet compte environ 900 avocats aux Etats-Unis, 250 en Asie et 350 en Europe.
Mayer Brown est ainsi en mesure d’assister ses clients sur des opérations de dimension internationale et de leur offrir un accès privilégié à l’expertise locale de ses avocats.
Mayer Brown est reconnu pour son engagement au service de ses clients et sa capacité à les accompagner dans leurs opérations les plus complexes dans le monde entier. Le cabinet représente de nombreux grands groupes internationaux, dont une partie significative figure au Fortune 100 et aux indices Eurostoxx 100, CAC 40, Hang Seng et Dow Jones. Il conseille plus de la moitié des plus grandes institutions financières au monde.
