Mayer Brown conseille BidFair USA Inc, entité détenue à 100% par Patrick Drahi, dans le cadre de l’acquisition de la maison de vente aux enchères américaine Sotheby’s

Conseil de Ergon Capital Partners dans le cadre de son entrée au capital de la société Haudecoeur SAS
Recocash entre en négociations exclusives avec IK Investment Partners
Baker McKenzie conseille Accel Partners dans le cadre de l'investissement dans la société PayFit d’un montant total de 70 millions d’euros
Taylor Wessing conseille Corcentric, Inc. dans le cadre de l’acquisition de Determine SAS
August Debouzy conseille Sandton Capital Partners dans le cadre de la reprise des activités du groupe Adveo en France, Belgique et Pays-Bas
Selon l’accord définitif, approuvé par le conseil d’administration de Sotheby’s, tous les actionnaires recevront 57 dollars par action, valorisant ainsi l’opération à 3,7 milliards de dollars. Avec ce rachat, Sotheby’s sortira de la Bourse de New York, après trente et un ans de cotation.
Cette acquisition permettra à Sotheby’s d’accélérer son programme de croissance.
Mayer Brown a conseillé BidFair en structuration fiscale avec :
• Paris : Laurent Borey (associé), Nicolas Danan et Louis Nayberg,
• New -York : Jason Bazar (associé), Lucas Giardelli et David Goett,
• Londres : James Hill (associé) et Kitty Swanson,
Ainsi qu’en corporate-finance avec Perry Yam and James West (Londres)
Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP a conseillé BidFair sur les aspects corporate US et Ropes & Gray International LLP sur le financement.
Sotheby’s a été accompagné par Sullivan & Cromwell.
A propos de Mayer Brown :
Mayer Brown est un cabinet d’avocats international dont les bureaux sont situés dans les principales places financières mondiales. Le cabinet compte environ 1 000 avocats aux Etats-Unis, 100 au Brésil, 300 en Asie et 500 en Europe.
Mayer Brown est ainsi en mesure d’assister ses clients sur des opérations de dimension internationale et de leur offrir un accès privilégié à l’expertise locale de ses avocats.
Mayer Brown est reconnu pour son engagement au service de ses clients et sa capacité à les accompagner dans leurs opérations les plus complexes dans le monde entier. Le cabinet représente de nombreux grands groupes internationaux, dont une partie significative figure au Fortune 100 et aux indices CAC 40, Eurostoxx 100, Hang Seng et Dow Jones, et plus de la moitié des plus grandes institutions financières au monde.
