MakerDAO to Activate Fixed Yield for DAI Stablecoin Holders

MakerDAO, the longest-standing decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol and creator of DAI, the original, decentralized stablecoin, today announces that it has approved the reactivation of the DAI Savings Rate (DSR) to provide a 1% fixed yield to all holders who deposit their DAI into the DSR smart contract. Following the approval of an Executive Vote by Maker Governance, the interest rate increase will be deployed and enacted on-chain on December 13th, 2022, enabling DAI holders to benefit from a renewed yield stream.



The reactivation of the DSR is made possible by revenue generated from various recently approved proposals that involve deploying reserves held by Maker’s Peg Stability Module (PSM) - a tool used to maintain DAI’s 1:1 ratio with $USD. MakerDAO is currently generating 70% of its annualized revenues from reserve investments, such as participation in Gemini’s GUSD Partnership and the allocation of up to 500 million DAI across US Short-Term Treasuries and Corporate Bonds.



On the basis of connecting traditional finance (TradFi) yields with DeFi users through a decentralized protocol, the DSR interest rate amendment was proposed with options for a 1.00%, 0.75%, 0.5% or 0.25% increase, or alternatively to leave the DSR at 0.01%. The majority vote was cast for an increase from 0.01% to 1.00%. In addition to appealing to holders who deposit their DAI into the DSR contract, this also creates an opportunity for yield-bearing platforms to offer a greater return to their users and instantly increase their already existing yield on all DAI depositors to 1.00%.



The interest rate provided by the DSR will continue to be determined by Maker Governance, and is thus subject to periodic future adjustments through Executive Voting.



About MakerDAO

MakerDAO is the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that powers the longest-standing DeFi lending protocol and enables the creation of DAI, the original decentralized stablecoin.



Governance of MakerDAO is completely decentralized and on-chain, with proposals tabled and voted on by the Maker community, comprising people from all over the world. Utilizing an embedded governance mechanism, the decentralized and self-sustaining Maker community holds sole authority to enact changes to the Maker Protocol through on-chain voting of MKR, the native governance token.



For more information about MakerDAO, visit makerdao.com, its community portal, official forum, and Twitter.

