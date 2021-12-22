MRHB DeFi Launches IDO, followed by Listing of $MRHB on PancakeSwap and DODO

Upon IDO completion, immediate listings of the token on DODO and the ever popular PancakeSwap DEX will follow. This is exciting news for the loyal community of over 1000 investors and supporters of the project who will be able to publicly trade $MRHB for the very first time.



“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming IDO and TGE (Token Generation Event) of the $MRHB token, which is the culmination of all the dedication and hard work of the entire Marhaba team,” declared CEO and founder Naquib Mohammed.



“Likewise, we are indebted to our diverse and global family of partners and investors, as well as our loyal community, who have offered steadfast support for the project throughout. The $MRHB token will be the fuel that underpins our entire ethical ecosystem platform, driving our shared vision of an inclusive DeFi for a more sustainable cryptoverse,” he added.



The public sale price of the $MRHB token is USD 0.04 on both ZeeDO, the launchpad of multi-chain DEX aggregator ZeroSwap, and on the DODO BSC launchpad, whose whitelist for the IDO has reportedly already been filled, as of this morning. There will be zero lockup periods for these tokens, which will be 100% released at TGE.



Massive Community Interest for Ethical, Sustainable and Inclusive DeFi Offerings



The community-first project has already concluded two successful pre-launch sales on their website. Unlike many other projects, where only VCs and VIPs get priority, MRHB opened their early rounds to the community to help share the crypto-opportunity - a move celebrated by the now 70,000 strong supporters. For the team, this served as an important validation of the interest for DeFi services rooted in ethics, sustainability and inclusion.



MRHB DeFi was founded with a vision of providing excluded and crypto-cautious communities greater access to the growing opportunities and utilities of the crypto sphere. The project is underpinned by offering faith-based DeFi services which adhere to the ethical investment and financing principles rooted in Islamic Finance - a sector valued at around USD 3 trillion of assets. Bringing even a small portion of Shariah-sensitive liquidity into DeFi will represent a major boost to the total value of the DeFi sector worldwide.



Business practices deemed ethical include those that avoid interest, usury, social exploitation as well as support sustainability, asset or utility backed financing, transparency and equitable risk-reward sharing. These principles have universal appeal far beyond the faith conscious community as evidenced by a large number of stakeholders beyond the halal-seeking population.



Many of the values upheld by the halal platform align with several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and MRHB is also a signatory of the Crypto Climate Accords, a group that seeks to achieve net-zero emissions from electricity consumption by 2030 as well as develop standards and technologies to accelerate the progress toward 100% renewably powered blockchains by the 2025 UNFCCC COP30 conference.



To date, investors include Sheesha Finance, Blockchain Australia, Australian Gulf Capital, Mozaic, Contango Digital Assets, NewTribe Capital, Acreditus Partners, EMGS Group, Sinofy Group, MKD Capital and a grant from Polygon Technology.



About MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi is a halal, decentralized finance platform built to embody the true spirit of an “Ethical and Inclusive DeFi” by following faith-based financial and business principles, where all excluded communities can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi.

The diverse team comprises researchers, technocrats, influencers, Islamic fintech experts & business entrepreneurs, who came together to ensure that MRHB DeFi prevails in a manner that will impact society as a whole, essentially bridging the gap between the faith-conscious communities and the blockchain world.

MRHB DeFi Official Channels

https://marhabadefi.com

