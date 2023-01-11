MO:ME:NT Partners with Crypto Oasis to Bridge the Real and Virtual World and Bring New Capabilities and Opportunities to the Web3 Space

Key Highlights:

- Crypto Oasis has partnered and invested in MO:ME:NT and will be introducing it to the local Web3 ecosystem

- MO:ME:NT will expand its horizons in the UAE with its NFTs of exciting moments that the world celebrates.

- Ralf Glabischnig, Founder of the Crypto Oasis will join MO:ME:NT as an advisory board member



Crypto Oasis Ventures has inked a strategic partnership with MO:ME:NT and added it to its portfolio of disruptive and innovative blockchain organisations. MO:ME:NT bridges the real and virtual world by offering easy access to web3 in an innovative way. As the UAE continues to be the global Crypto capital, MO:ME:NT is all set to bring its remarkable offering to the country.



The unique offering called MO:ME:NTs, instantly turns moments of public interest into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) through a fully automated API trigger. These precious moments from as an example sporting events are endorsed by the heroes behind the MO:ME:NTs, creating a one-of-a-kind collectible item. With MO:ME:NTs, users have the opportunity to buy, own, collect, and trade these special NFTs.



This enables a new level of interactivity, ownership, collectability and utility. MO:ME:NTs not only serve as unique collectibles but they can also be easily enriched by the brands or individuals who were involved in creating the moment. By using MO:ME:NTs, these brands can build engaging communities and provide various relevant utilities to their followers, ultimately increasing the value of the MO:ME:NT to its holder. Brands can open up a world of new opportunities for their followers and create meaningful, immersive experiences in the real and virtual world driving engagement and value.



Crypto Oasis Ventures is focused on forging new partnerships and bringing innovative organisations to its ecosystem. An investment in a startup such as MO:ME:NT that has a strong business model and a unique value proposition is just one of the many initiatives in the Crypto Oasis to advance the local blockchain economy.



The new partnership will allow for strategic collaboration that will help boost branding, community growth, and investor relations for MO:ME:NT in the UAE. With the support of the Crypto Oasis' world-class talent and infrastructure, MO:ME:NT will gain access to new markets and customers. This partnership will add further credibility to what MO:ME:NT has been building and ensure it enters the local blockchains space on a strong footing.



In addition to being a strategic partner and investor, Ralf Glabischnig, Founder of the Crypto Oasis, will be joining MO:ME:NT as an advisory board member. This represents a significant step for both companies and Ralf brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the blockchain industry.



"We are delighted to have MO:ME:NT onboard to help them embrace opportunities that can transform the local Web3 space," said Ralf. "We have always been early movers and believe Web 3.0 models like NFT, and Metaverse are going to be the key players in the next iteration of online business. MO:ME:NTs will be revolutionary as brands can harness their power to create meaningful connections with their audiences and drive value. As access keys to relevant real-life experiences, they offer an easy connection to the Metaverse using the limitless possibilities of virtual reality while complimenting the offering of our own venture Tokengate. These are exciting times and we are humbled and privileged to be a market driver in the region's accelerating startup ecosystem."



"We are excited to welcome Ralf to our advisory board," said Rudy Banholzer, Co-Founder and COO of MO:ME:NT. "We are looking forward to working with the Crypto Oasis Ventures team as we continue to grow and innovate. This partnership represents a new chapter for both of us, and we are excited to see what the future holds. We are committed to helping brands provide their audiences with better, more relevant, and exciting experiences by seamlessly bridging the real and virtual worlds. By joining the Crypto Oasis Ecosystem, we hope to leapfrog ahead by expanding our prospects, creating value, and connecting with the broader Web3 community."



MO:ME:NT has released NFTs and built Metaverse spaces for various brands such as the Erste Bank Vienna Open (ATP 500), Burger King, GPX Store and 6thStreet. Upcoming projects include NFTs for FC Twente, a Dutch football team playing in the Eredivisie, NFTs and a Metaverse space for TCL for the NFL Playoffs, and a Kia Metaverse Space for the Australian Open. MO:ME:NT gives the opportunity to brands to automatically mint NFTs as and when a relevant event takes place.



MO:ME:NT will leverage this partnership with Crypto Oasis Ventures to drive the strategic direction of the company. With the extensive experience in the space and its curated ecosystem, this collaboration will help MO:ME:NT successfully navigate the complexity of the fast-paced Web3 economy and explore the myriad of opportunities it offers.



About Crypto Oasis

The Crypto Oasis is a Middle East focused Blockchain Ecosystem supported by initiators of Crypto Valley Switzerland. The core elements needed for its growth are Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure. The Ecosystems stakeholders include Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Science & Research Institutions, Service Providers and Government Entities & Associations. Crypto Oasis' vision is to be one of the leading Blockchain Ecosystems in the world. Today it is the fastest growing, with more than 1,450 organisations identified in the UAE alone.

www.cryptooasis.ae



About MO:ME:NT

The Swiss based company expanding into the Middle East is offering brands and individuals an easy access to the Metaverse. Their innovative technology captures moments of public interest as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) called MO:ME:NTs via a fully automated API trigger in the instance when they occur. The heroes behind these MO:ME:NTs enrich them with unique content and utilities, and anyone has the chance to buy, own, collect and trade them on an engaging social platform: www.mo-me-nt.com

