Long-Time FinTech Veterans Launch Blockchain Orchestration Platform to Help Institutions Succeed in the Evolving Digital Asset Economy

Cion has been operating in “stealth mode” for months developing the Platform and building a strong sales pipeline.



The Cion Digital Blockchain Orchestration Platform is engineered to speed integration, provide optionality, prevent technical debt from get-go and remove friction from creating blockchain-based innovative real-time payment and financing. The path-breaking orchestration platform facilitates real-time money movement using blockchain technology. It offers both ready-to-use solutions and rapid integration to leading crypto exchanges, cutting edge DeFi protocols and aggregator services that create a bridge from DeFi to TradFi.



“We wanted to create a simpler way for institutions to quickly and seamlessly connect with the complex and ever-changing world of decentralized finance,” said Cion Digital’s CEO & Founder Snehal Fulzele. “We brought together very senior FinTech leaders who’ve helped banks, payments and lending institutions adapt and evolve as digital and cloud have transformed finance systems. Our leaders understand payments, banking and lending incredibly well, and know institutions need solutions that quickly evolve their existing financial systems for the new digital economy and prevent them from being disrupted.”



Fulzele is well known in FinTech, most recently as CEO & Co-Founder of Cloud Lending Solutions, which he led from inception to its acquisition by Q2 Holdings, and as Senior Vice President and GM Cloud Lending at Q2.



Cion Digital’s co-founder, Fred Brothers, is a 25 year FinTech executive with roles including EVP & Chief Innovation Officer at FIS, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer at FIS, VP eCommerce Strategy at CheckFree (now Fiserv) and a Cardlytics board member.



Other Cion Digital executives include Chief Marketing Officer Katie Robinson (Alliance Data, FIS), EVP Engineering & GM India Arpit Agrawal (Blockchain Simplified), EVP & GM APAC Chris Boas (Q2/Cloud Lending, Misys) and EVP & Head of US Sales Jim Donatell (Q2/Cloud Lending, JPMorgan Chase).



In the coming days, Cion Digital expects to announce numerous new clients, and will demonstrate the power of its Platform by launching Pay-With-Crypto and Buy-Now-Pay-Later solutions on the Shopify and Ecwid eCommerce platforms. According to Markets and Markets, in the next 5 years Crypto assets are expected to grow at 24% CAGR, versus 5% CAGR for traditional assets. “Because we’re experienced FinTech industry leaders, we understand the need for institutions to continue driving shareholder value by capturing this untapped market in a controlled and secure manner,” said Fulzele.



Institutions can request Cion Digital’s latest whitepaper to learn more about their Blockchain Orchestration Platform and how they’ve used it to create a Vehicle Financing Solution at www.ciondigital.com/whitepaper.



