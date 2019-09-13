Liquid.com to Host Virtual Rehab's Upcoming Public Sale

articles liés
Virtual Rehab's exclusive sale on Liquid will be the first opportunity for the public to acquire Virtual Rehab's VRH utility token, following a successful Private Sale, in which Virtual Rehab managed to reach its soft cap by raising a total of five million US dollars.
"We are very excited about our upcoming Public Sale," said Dr. Raji Wahidy, Founder and CEO of Virtual Rehab. "The public has been waiting for this for quite some time now, and we wanted to ensure that we only go ahead with a well-reputable exchange that is a leader across the blockchain industry."
The Blockchain Transparency Institute (BTI), ranks Liquid as one of the top five exchanges worldwide with 100 percent real volume.
"We have been approached by over 12 exchanges from around the world," continued Dr. Wahidy. "Unfortunately, we had to reject all offers as we do not support nor condone having our VRH token on exchanges with fake volumes. Following the long wait, our supporters deserve nothing but a top exchange."
Established in 2017, Virtual Rehab leads the disruption of the healthcare industry by providing digitally powered preventive tools for vulnerable populations including pain management, prevention of substance use disorders, enhancement of autistic individuals' communication skills, and rehabilitation of repeat offenders. The Estonia-based company (with presence in the US and Canada) utilizes a combination of virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technology in providing effective rehabilitation solutions for these individuals, addressing mental and psychological disorders at their core.
While Virtual Rehab uses VR and AI to create preventive solutions that will improve the mental and psychological well-being of its patients, the company plans to apply blockchain technology to its data and its transactions. As the data collected by the company from these vulnerable populations are valuable for their rehabilitation process, bringing these to the blockchain will allow for easier sharing between medical institutions and correctional organizations. At the same time, this data is also encrypted to ensure the patient's privacy and security.
Virtual Rehab will also be applying blockchain to its transactions through its own ERC20, VRH, token. Aside from being used to order and to pay for Virtual Rehab's products and services, the VRH token will also be used as an incentive for patients who have sought professional help and counseling from licensed psychologists and therapists to improve their well-being. Through its innovative "Proof of Therapy" concept, Virtual Rehab will reward these patients with VRH tokens, which they can then use for more services.
Mike Kayamori, CEO and Co-founder of Liquid stated: "Liquid is looking forward to hosting the public sale of Virtual Rehab, a company that has a multi-modal approach in the mental health space with VR, AI and blockchain technology components. We are committed to the facilitation of a secure and seamless participation sale for VRH purchasers on Liquid."
About Virtual Rehab
Virtual Rehab's evidence-based solutions leverage the advancements in virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technologies for psychological rehabilitation of vulnerable populations (pain management, prevention of substance use disorders, enhancement of autistic individuals' communication skills, and rehabilitation of repeat offenders).
Established back in 2017, Virtual Rehab was first to commercialize the use of VR and AI for addiction and correctional rehabilitation.
Virtual Rehab is regarded as an undisputed market leader within the sector in which it operates. The team has received global awards and recognition from the US and the Canadian governments, the United Nations, The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft, and others.
virtualrehab.co.
About Liquid
Founded in 2014, Liquid is a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, Liquid combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers.
Today, Liquid is the world's largest crypto-fiat platform by transaction volume, regulated in Japan. Powered by the World book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs, Liquid offers trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US, Singapore and Australian dollar, and Euro.
liquid.com
SOURCE Liquid.com
