Liquid Exchange lists FIO token and aims to integrate FIO Protocol

The Liquid Exchange has today announced that it will integrate the FIO Protocol for transactions, recording data and listed its token on its exchange. The integration of FIO protocol will be completed by December and enable over 700,000 Liquid cryptocurrency traders to participate in the blockchain ecosystem without needing complex public addresses.
FIO Protocol integration into Liquid.com’s trading platform deposit and withdrawal interface will formally take place on December 10th, 2020. The decision aims to make crypto products more accessible and easy to use for retail and institutional investors interested in blockchain technology but have concerns regarding the complexity of storing assets that require passphrases and complex addresses.
Luke Stokes, Managing Director, FIO: The listing of FIO tokens on the Liquid Exchange and integration of its protocol further increases exposure to the technical benefits of secure, easy-to-use cryptocurrency addresses. Cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchain infrastructure have a long way to go before reaching the levels of compliance and security that traditional Financial Services offer, however integration of FIO Protocol is a clear towards that direction.
Exchange users will be able to deposit crypto into their account by sending to their Liquid-assigned FIO Address from any other FIO-enabled wallet or exchange. FIO Protocol will enable traders to withdraw crypto from Liquid simply by sending to the FIO Address of any FIO-enabled exchange or wallets used by millions of individuals.
About FIO: The Foundation for Interwallet Operability (FIO) Protocol is a protocol that enables easier crypto services so anyone can integrate products and enjoy a consistent user experience leading up to a transaction. The FIO protocol underpins FIO addresses to a human identifiable wallet consisting of a user domain and a wallet that anyone can read and remember. Addresses are automatically mapped to every cryptocurrency linked to your system. Secure and encrypted, only the info exchanged between users is readable. Many of the industry’s leading service providers such as Mycelium, ShapeShift, Coinomi and ChangeNOW have integrated the FIO protocol.
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
