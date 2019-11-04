Linklaters conseil du syndicat bancaire sur l’émission obligataire de Tikehau Capital d’un montant total de 500 millions d’euros

articles liés
Les obligations ont une maturité de 7 ans et portent intérêt au taux de 2,250 % par an. Elles sont admises aux négociations sur Euronext Paris depuis le 14 octobre 2019.
Le produit de de cette émission sera utilisé pour les besoins généraux de Tikehau Capital qui se réserve également la possibilité de rembourser des facilités de crédit existantes.
L’équipe de Linklaters qui conseillait le syndicat bancaire était composée de Véronique Delaittre, associée, et Antoine Galvier, collaborateur. Nadine Eng, collaboratrice senior est intervenue sur les aspects fiscaux.
Jones Day conseillait Tikehau Capital avec Natalia Sauszyn, of counsel et Hélène Chen, collaboratrice. Emmanuel de La Rochethulon et Stéphane Raison sont intervenus sur les aspects fiscaux.
A propos de Linklaters LLP
Créé à Londres il y a plus de 175 ans, Linklaters est un cabinet d’avocats d’affaires international spécialisé dans le conseil aux entreprises, banques, institutions financières et organisations gouvernementales. À ce jour, le cabinet compte 2 600 avocats dans le monde, répartis dans 20 pays. Le bureau de Paris comprend 170 avocats dont 30 associés et réunit au total plus de 300 personnes. Présent à Paris depuis 1973, Linklaters participe, depuis plus de 45 ans, aux grandes phases de l’histoire économique de la France en accompagnant ses clients sur leurs opérations complexes dans toutes leurs dimensions financières, corporate ou contentieuses tant au niveau national et européen que mondial. Au-delà de leurs missions juridiques, et dans la continuité de plus de 20 ans d’initiatives pro bono, Linklaters a franchi en 2015 une nouvelle étape dans son engagement en créant sa fondation d’entreprise. Initiative inédite en France pour un cabinet d’avocats, la Fondation d’entreprise Linklaters illustre la vivacité de l’ambition sociétale des équipes de Linklaters et leur volonté de donner une nouvelle dimension à leur engagement. Elle oeuvre selon deux axes principaux : la pédagogie solidaire et le mécénat culturel.
