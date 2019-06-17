Le Crédit Agricole expérimente la carte bancaire biométrique

articles liés
Elle durera six mois en vue d’une mise en marché en 2020. Elle illustre la volonté du Crédit Agricole de proposer à ses clients les solutions de paiement les plus innovantes.
Le Crédit Agricole va expérimenter la carte biométrique, qui intègre un capteur d’empreinte digitale. L’utilisateur qui le souhaite, pourra ainsi effectuer tout paiement en apposant simplement son empreinte digitale sur le capteur d’empreinte présent sur sa carte bancaire biométrique Crédit Agricole.
Cette carte pourra également être utilisée comme habituellement avec le code PIN notamment pour les retraits dans les distributeurs.
Cette utilisation, réalisée en toute sécurité et via la technologie sans contact, ne sera pas limitée par un plafond de montant.
« Cela s’inscrit parfaitement dans la stratégie du groupe Crédit Agricole, qui vient de dévoiler son plan à moyen terme, souligne Bertrand Chevallier, directeur général de Crédit Agricole Payment Services. La carte biométrique vise à répondre parfaitement aux besoins de nos clients en conjuguant parfaitement facilité d’usage et sécurité. »
Le projet de carte bancaire biométrique est piloté par Crédit Agricole Payment Services, en partenariat avec :
- G+D Mobile Security qui fabrique et personnalise les cartes de paiement biométrique
- NXP Semiconductors, qui fournit à G+D son module électronique tout-en-un et ses logiciels intégrés pour une carte bancaire biométrique, offrant ainsi le plus haut niveau de sécurité, de protection de données personnelles et de performance
- Mastercard, réseau mondial, qui fournit les spécifications biométriques, collabore/apporte son soutien au pilote et donne les agréments
