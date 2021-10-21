Konsentus launches Open Banking Transparency Directory

articles liés
The Konsentus Transparency Directory provides visibility of open banking participants by bringing together disparate data into a single, searchable service, easily accessible to the open banking community.
Available on a subscription basis, the Directory currently contains the legal, commercial, and operational details of all the third party providers (TPPs) regulated in the EEA. The simple search functionality enables Financial Institutions to see where these third parties are regulated, understand the types of regulated services they are delivering to consumers, and how to contact them in case of a dispute.
The initial roll-out will soon be followed by information on the many Financial Institutions acting in the capacity of TPPs, searchable by group or country. Participants can search for detailed and standardised information on bank developer portals and APIs in addition to operational and technical contact details.
The acceleration of the open data economy and market maturity demands clarity, visibility, and transparency of information as Financial Institutions look to extend their ‘open’ service offerings. This centralised data source will help our customers better understand the organisations they can connect with and how to engage with them quickly and easily.
Mike Woods, CEO, Konsentus, commented: “The launch of the Konsentus Transparency Directory provides a much-needed tool enabling our customers to benefit from more efficient experiences of query management related to open banking which complements our ID and verification platform, Konsentus Verify.”
About Konsentus:
Konsentus is an infrastructure platform enabling financial institutions to transact safely and securely within the open banking and open finance ecosystems.
Our award-winning SaaS solution, Konsentus Verify, performs real-time identity & regulatory checking services ensuring that account access is never given to fraudulent third parties. Always available, it is scalable and easy to deploy.
Headquartered in the UK with a European base in France, Konsentus also has extensive operations across the rest of Europe.
Konsentus is ISO 27001 certified.
www.konsentus.com
