Koine adds cryptocurrency treasury management services from independent service provider Panxora to its digital post-trade ecosystem

Aimed at supporting Koine’s institutional client base, Panxora’s models hedge against cryptocurrency volatility while allowing clients to retain total control over their digital asset portfolio as they are held in their own Koine custodial account.



Panxora’s service operates like a classic segregated managed account and works with the world’s most liquid cryptocurrency exchanges in conjunction with Koine’s post-trade settlement solution, designed to minimise credit and counterparty exposure.



Panxora’s AI models adapt to the behaviour of the cryptocurrency markets. They are designed to take advantage of upward trends while acting quickly to the limit the losses experienced when the markets decline sharply in value.



Licensed by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority as an Electronic Money Institution for the issuance of electronic money, Koine is specifically designed for institutional investors to mitigate counterparty, insolvency and credit risks of trading on exchanges.



Koine’s unique security model, which deploys Digital Airlocks™, replaces the cold storage and hot wallet model that can compromise the security of private keys as a result of still needing employee access to account information. By combining this new digital asset security model, Koine provides a post-trade solution of settlement and segregated custody services for digital assets, plus settlement for digital assets versus fiat money, that is suitable for traditional capital markets.



Hugh Hughes, CEO and Chairman at Koine, says: “From Koine’s inception, our main focus was the protection of digital assets, which is why we’re working with independent services like Panxora to support institutions in managing their funds in the most secure way possible. We will continue to work with various third-parties, including tax reporting, margin and lending, to ensure all our clients’ needs are accounted for.”



Koine provides secure, segregated custody services for digital assets, plus the settlement of digital assets versus fiat money, that is suitable for traditional capital markets. As more institutional investors participate in digital currency trading, an additional layer of governance is required to protect portfolios as they enter unfamiliar markets. This partnership ensures losses are minimised, while assets are held securely.



Gavin Smith, CEO at Panxora, adds: “As the cryptocurrency markets mature, governance will become a key differentiator for companies operating in this space. Working with Koine allows Panxora to offer our clients an integrated solution that actively manages their market risk in a very volatile asset class while protecting their assets from counterparty risk that would usually be a key concern in this sector.”



About Koine

Founded in 2017, Koine offers segregated, institutional custody and settlement of digital assets, providing a transformative security model, eliminating settlement and counterparty risks. For the first time Koine brings together the full suite of governance, compliance, risk management and audit of real-time asset trading to the digital ecosystem; its institutional clients can engage with digital assets whilst fully adhering to regulated market practices.



Koine’s executive team is made up of experienced banking, capital markets and payments professionals; industry stalwarts who understand the need for an interoperable custody and settlement platform that significantly reduces counterparty and settlement risks for trading.



The Koine state-of-the-art platform has been engineered to provide clients with the tools to manage their assets in a low latency, high-volume environment and benefit from increased security, agility and efficiency.



Koine delivers secure digital vaults to the same technical standard as the very best digital cold stores (FIPS 140-2/3) using its Digital Airlock™ technology. This new approach, complying with the EAL7+ standard, the highest possible, eliminates the need for hot wallets and human participation in post-trade processes whilst enabling clients to retain instant access to their assets.



Koine is authorised as an Electronic Money Institution (“EMI”) by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for the issuance of electronic money with Firm Reference Number (FRN) 900934. This authorisation is distinct from its specific unregulated financial services offerings in respect of custody and settlement of digital assets and fiat money. It is seeking further appropriate regulatory licenses in trusted jurisdictions with the aim of providing its clientele with the most robustly regulated solution available for digital assets at a global level.



Its ground-up architecture, team, governance and systems make it the solution of choice for the professional trading community, delivering a truly institutional service to support all trading styles, from passive holding to high-frequency trading and offering real-time gross and net settlement options. This means digital trading venues and fund managers are turning to Koine to provide independent, institutional custody and settlement of digital assets.

www.koine.com



About Panxora

Panxora provides services that professionalise and elevate the crypto ecosystem. Its offerings are built on the back of the team’s experience in technology, blockchain and traditional finance. Its treasury risk management technology and investment proposition offer much-needed support for token projects looking for professional methods to raise funds and manage capital. It also has a hedge fund which trades the crypto markets using proprietary AI-software open to high net worth, professional and institutional investors. Its cryptocurrency exchange provides liquidity for token projects, and its accounting and payments software for crypto simplifies and automates the tracking and clearing of crypto transactions.

From its offices around the world, Panxora is ensuring that crypto asset holders and token founders have the tools they need to build dynamic, professional and profitable businesses.

www.panxora.io

