Key fintech trends driving change in iGaming payments

New technologies, including fintech, are changing almost every industry in the world for the better. They enable developers to introduce a wider variety of payment options. This plays into the hands of customers, especially in the gaming direction. It can be seen the growth in embedded payments embedded in the general system of various platforms. It does not repel but rather attracts modern society. It is an additional incentive to participate in gambling in the virtual world. Let's take a look at what has influenced the change in payments.