KKR Closes Sixth European Private Equity Fund at $8.0 Billion

Philipp Freise, Co-Head of KKR European Private Equity, said, “KKR has been investing in Europe for nearly twenty-five years and we believe the opportunity today has never been greater. We see enormous potential for transformational investment behind structural trends that are reshaping the European economy, including digitalization, healthcare and sustainability.”



Co-Head of KKR European Private Equity Mattia Caprioli added, “We look forward to supporting founders, family businesses, and companies looking for the right strategic partner to help take their business to the next level.”



KKR’s successful track record in Europe is based on a combination of a strong on-the-ground presence and expertise with additional access to the global network and resources that the firm offers. Over 100 professionals, including 57 European Private Equity executives, 25 KKR Capstone Europe members, and additional professionals across KKR Capital Markets, Public Affairs and KKR’s EMEA Macro team, work across eight European offices and comprise over 15 European nationalities, providing deep local market knowledge to portfolio companies. This expertise is supplemented by KKR’s global network drawing on the knowledge and skills of additional members across the firm, including the KKR Global Institute and KKR’s Senior Advisors.



Alisa Amarosa Wood, Partner and Head of the Global Private Markets and Real Assets Strategies Group at KKR, said, “We’re delighted that our European team’s deep conviction in the investment opportunity ahead is shared by our investors, many of whom are not only choosing to reinvest but also to increase their commitment to our European franchise. Raising this fund in the current market environment demonstrates the strong investor confidence in our European team and platform, and our long track record of delivering value and outstanding results.”



Through the Fund, KKR will continue to invest alongside family owners, founders, entrepreneurs and corporates, providing flexible capital for strategic partnership transactions, platforms for expansion and corporate carve-outs. KKR will be making a significant commitment to the Fund, investing over $1.0 billion alongside investors from the Firm’s balance sheet and employee commitments.



KKR’s European private equity platform, which is part of the firm’s $165 billion global private equity business, is currently managing a combined $28.31 billion in assets under management. The current portfolio includes investments in over 45 companies across Western Europe.



Debevoise & Plimpton LLP represented KKR as primary fund counsel for this fundraise.



1 Europe Private Equity, Core and Growth AUM as of 31st December 2022