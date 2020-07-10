K&L Gates conseille DDW inc. dans le cadre de son partenariat stratégique et financier avec la biotech française Fermentalg

articles liés
DDW inc. est le deuxième plus grand producteur de colorants alimentaires au monde, connu pour fournir le colorant caramel aux producteurs de cola dont Coca-Cola et Pepsi.
DDW inc. est également reconnu pour la fabrication de colorants conçus avec des produits naturels, tout en assurant une responsabilité environnementale, sécuritaire et qualitative pour les clients et les consommateurs.
L’objectif de cet accord stratégique est de financer le développement de nouveaux produits naturels d’ici à 2022. Dans ce cadre, DDW inc. a également souscrit à des obligations convertibles en actions pour un montant de 3,5 M€.
Avec ce partenariat, la biotech française Fermentalg espère se développer dans le marché des boissons énergisantes.
K&L Gates est un cabinet d’avocats international totalement intégré qui regroupe plus de 2000 avocats exerçant sur cinq continents. Le cabinet a connu une croissance internationale exponentielle au cours des dernières années. A Paris, K&L Gates compte désormais près d’une vingtaine d’avocats.
www.klgates.com.
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
