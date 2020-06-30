IronFX to Launch a Virtual Fintech Accelerator Program

articles liés
The virtual accelerator program will specifically focus on FinTech enterprises providing training and knowledge solutions to forex traders. It will be open to pre-seed, seed, and round A startups worldwide, giving remote guidance and services to support ventures in development and go-to-market.
The program will comprise of an incubator (dedicated to early-stage startups) and an accelerator (designed for more mature FinTech companies). It will focus on key growth issues such as R&D, business development, marketing, and sales, and will connect founders with mentors and leading entrepreneurs. Ventures applying to the programs will get an opportunity to take part in a 3-month journey and enjoy essential support and resources to establish their business and grow internationally. The company reports advanced negotiations with a first venture are already in place and are expected to be completed soon. The technology will be implemented into IronFX’s platforms as a proof of concept.
The launch is a part of an ongoing effort on IronFX’s part to locate and obtain innovative tech with significant market potential, including a soon-to-be-opened R&D centre in Mumbai. Their strategy is two-fold: Firstly, the company will combine new solutions within its offering for beta testing. Then, the same technologies will be used to develop products for leading financial service providers worldwide. With the new accelerator, IronFX is issuing a call to arms - encouraging entrepreneurs and innovators to create unique, state-of-the-art FinTech solutions that will help people around the world improve their financial status in the following years.
IronFX, one of the largest Forex service providers around the world, announced the accelerator launch six months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown circumstances around the world drive innovators to action and unique solutions and ideas are popping up everywhere. IronFX takes advantage of that movement to create state-of-the-art training and knowledge solutions that will teach traders all about what is day trading and make forex trading safer and easier. While Forex companies are often branded as a scam, IronFX is proving it is worthy of trust by actively working to ensure traders are as informed as possible.
“We tried to recognise the barriers people face when they want to start trading,” says Spyros Teocallis, Chief Customer Officer at IronFX. “People want to know exactly what is day trading before they start trading. We get that - people are trading their money here, and we want them to be as safe as possible. We know there is a forex trading stigma in society. IronFX is doing its best to prove it is not a scam and giving people as much information as possible to earn traders’ trust”.
About IronFX
IronFX is the award-winning Global Leader in Online Trading, providing 10 trading platforms and over 200 tradable instruments in forex, spot metals, futures, shares, spot indices, and commodities. Founded in 2010, it is trusted by 1,200,000 traders worldwide, serving retail and institutional customers from over 180 countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America while providing support in over 30 different languages.
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
