Quotidien Fintech & Blocktech / Daily News
              



Mardi 12 Janvier 2021

Investment In Financial Services Using Blockchain Poised For Growth in 2021


Experts say 2021 is poised to see greater adoption and venture capital investment in blockchain technology.



articles liés
Investment In Financial Services Using Blockchain Poised For Growth in 2021
That prediction comes as more financial services apps are built using blockchain technology and cryptocurrency has become more widely accepted.

Also working in the industry’s favor is the fact that major financial services companies including PayPal, Visa and JPMorgan have adopted cryptocurrency as a payment method in the past year, as well as more startups coming on the scene—armed with capital—to develop more user-friendly blockchain platforms.

Still, blockchain faces hurdles, including volatility in cryptocurrency pricing and confusion and misunderstanding from many consumers about the technology and related financial services, experts say.

Blockchain is digital information that is stored in a public database, and the benefit, particularly in the financial sector, is the ability to have a shared ledger recording detailed transactions without any identifying information, leading to improved security.

Read more

Investment In Financial Services Using Blockchain Poised For Growth in 2021
Laurent Leloup
. Fondateur Finyear
. Auteur de "Blockchain, la révolution de la confiance"
. Blockchain M&A Boutique

Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Newsletter quotidienne gratuite
Le marché des cryptos
Finyear - Daily News
 
 
    Les meilleurs placements | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance | The DeFi Company |

      No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
      This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

      Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2020. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited. FINYEAR: ISSN 2114-5369.