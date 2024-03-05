Investment Analyst / Chief of Staff Internship

Investment sourcing & analysis :

Portfolio Management :

Operational Support :

Tech Stack Enhancement :

o Develop the sourcing network.o Conduct thorough market research and due diligence to evaluate potential investment opportunities.o Prepare investment memos, pitch decks, and other materials to support decision-making processes.o Monitor the performance of portfolio companies.o Support portfolio company founders.o Assist in preparing performance reports, updates, and presentations for limited partners.o Collaborate with the Managing Partner to identify areas for operational improvement and efficiency gains.o Provide general administrative support, including logistics for internal events.o Evaluate our current tech stack and identify opportunities for optimization.o Research and recommend new tools and software solutions to streamline operations and improve data management.