Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

Investment Analyst / Chief of Staff Internship

Athletico Ventures is seeking a dynamic individual to join the team as an Investment Analyst / Chief of Staff Intern. In this role, you will play a pivotal role in supporting various strategic initiatives (incl. enhancing our tech stack) alongside gaining exposure to investment analysis within the venture capital landscape. Role based in Paris.


Key Responsibilities :

Investment Analyst / Chief of Staff Internship
  • Investment sourcing & analysis :

o Develop the sourcing network.
o Conduct thorough market research and due diligence to evaluate potential investment opportunities.
o Prepare investment memos, pitch decks, and other materials to support decision-making processes.

  • Portfolio Management :

o Monitor the performance of portfolio companies.
o Support portfolio company founders.
o Assist in preparing performance reports, updates, and presentations for limited partners.

  • Operational Support :

o Collaborate with the Managing Partner to identify areas for operational improvement and efficiency gains.
o Provide general administrative support, including logistics for internal events.

  • Tech Stack Enhancement :

o Evaluate our current tech stack and identify opportunities for optimization.
o Research and recommend new tools and software solutions to streamline operations and improve data management.

Qualifications :

  • Currently enrolled in a Bachelor's or Master's program, preferably in Business Administration, Finance, Economics, Computer Science, or a related field.

  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to research, analyze data, and draw meaningful insights.

  • Proficiency in technology tools and platforms, with a keen interest in optimizing tech stack for operational efficiency (low/no code environment).

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment.

  • Highly organized with exceptional attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

  • Passion for entrepreneurship, innovation, and the startup ecosystem.

  • International experience highly appreciated.

  • Role based in Paris

Benefits :

  • Hands-on experience in venture capital, investment analysis, and operational optimization.

  • Exposure to senior leadership and mentorship from experienced professionals in the industry.

  • Opportunity to make a meaningful impact by enhancing our tech infrastructure and supporting strategic initiatives.

  • Networking opportunities with entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts.

  • Flexible schedule and potential for remote work arrangements.

  • Potential for future full-time employment or recommendation for other career opportunities.

Application Process :

Please submit your resume and a cover letter outlining your interest in the internship position and relevant qualifications to arthur@athletico.vc (mail subject: “Internship application”).
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Athletico Ventures is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.
We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply.

About Athletico Ventures

Athletico Ventures was founded in 2020, with the aim of helping elite athletes invest in the most promising startups, alongside tier one investors, focusing on Europe, late seed to Series B.

Athletico Ventures mainly operates Athletico Ventures Collective#1, a collective investment vehicle including high-profile sports talents like Antoine Griezmann, Eric Dier, Randal Kolo Muani, Pierre Gasly, Wilfredo León Venero, Gotaga, but also tech figures (e.g.Roxanne Varza, Martin Mignot). In parallel, Athletico Ventures also syndicates additional direct investment from athletes into tech startups, on a deal by deal basis.

Since inception, Athletico Ventures has invested in more than 15 startups like Wethenew, Sorare, Oura, All Plants, Cowboy, moka.care, Scoreplay, Omada.

Athletico Ventures

A propos de Calmon Partners Executive Search

Investment Analyst / Chief of Staff Internship
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Autres articles

Mardi 5 Mars 2024

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Consultant Senior - Project Finance - Poste en CDI basé à Paris ou Lyon, TEMPS PLEIN

Ingénieur d'Affaires Grands Comptes et International (H/F)

Portfolio Analyst - Private Funds - Paris

Contrôleur Financier & Administratif - Family Office - Paris

Senior Analyst / Associate (2-3y) - Paris

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Investment Banking Internship - Paris - Juillet 2024

Investment Analyst / Chief of Staff Internship

Stage Analyste Private Equity - Nantes - Juillet 2024

Consultant stagiaire - Valuation Modeling & Economics - H/F – Poste basé à Lyon

Stagiaire en fusions-acquisitions MidCap - Paris

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nomination | Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels promeut Laurent Coulamie au poste de Directeur du centre d’affaires entreprises de Toulouse

Nomination | Eurazeo renforce sa présence au Moyen-Orient avec l'arrivée d'Adrien Pinelli en tant que managing director

Nominations | DJS Avocats renforce son département IP/IT en nommant deux Counsels, Emma Hanoun et Jade Griffaton

Nominations | Crédit Coopératif annonce l'arrivée de Romain d’Houdain & Brice Milan au Comité de Direction

Nomination | Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels promeut Olivier Noyelle au poste de Directeur du centre d’affaires entreprises de Marseille

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Entretien | Joël-Alexis Bialkiewicz, Banque Delubac & Cie/DeluPay. "Dans la finance traditionnelle, il y a une génération au pouvoir qui a peur de ce qu’elle ne comprend pas"

Entretien | Joël-Alexis Bialkiewicz, Banque Delubac & Cie/DeluPay. "Avec DeluPay, nous voulons arrêter le racket des commerçants "

Nominations | Crédit Coopératif annonce l'arrivée de Romain d’Houdain & Brice Milan au Comité de Direction

Nomination | Société Générale-Forge nomme Guillaume Chatain en qualité de Sales Director

Nomination | Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels promeut Olivier Noyelle au poste de Directeur du centre d’affaires entreprises de Marseille

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2024). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.