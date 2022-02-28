Internship - AXA VENTURE PARTNERS - Venture Capital Analyst - July 2022

Company Description
AVP is $1.2bn venture capital firm investing from post-seed to Series-B (our checks range from $1m to $50m). With offices in New York, Paris, London, San Francisco and Singapore, we are active globally and have invested in 40+ companies to date, across all sectors: fintech/insurtech, digital health, SaaS / software, B2C platforms...
Job Description
The investment analyst intern will be based in Paris and assist with sourcing and deal flow management in early-stage (post-seed / Series-A):
Market research and screening in Europe on target sectors
Being part of due diligence processes into investment opportunities that we are pursuing, including market, competitive and financial due diligence
Participating in start-up and technology events across Europe and helping identify the most promising businesses for AVP to invest in
Qualifications
Passion for technology and investment
You have relevant previous experience in VC / PE / M&A or in a start-up
Proficiency in MS Excel and basic understanding of accounting statements
You can communicate fluently in English and understand French
You should be available for a six-month period from July 2022
Additional Information
You will have the opportunity to work directly with and get mentored by experienced investment professionals. We cover deals across Europe and there are regular opportunities to exchange with startups across many countries.
For the internship, apply here: https://smrtr.io/89B59
AVP is $1.2bn venture capital firm investing from post-seed to Series-B (our checks range from $1m to $50m). With offices in New York, Paris, London, San Francisco and Singapore, we are active globally and have invested in 40+ companies to date, across all sectors: fintech/insurtech, digital health, SaaS / software, B2C platforms...
Job Description
The investment analyst intern will be based in Paris and assist with sourcing and deal flow management in early-stage (post-seed / Series-A):
Market research and screening in Europe on target sectors
Being part of due diligence processes into investment opportunities that we are pursuing, including market, competitive and financial due diligence
Participating in start-up and technology events across Europe and helping identify the most promising businesses for AVP to invest in
Qualifications
Passion for technology and investment
You have relevant previous experience in VC / PE / M&A or in a start-up
Proficiency in MS Excel and basic understanding of accounting statements
You can communicate fluently in English and understand French
You should be available for a six-month period from July 2022
Additional Information
You will have the opportunity to work directly with and get mentored by experienced investment professionals. We cover deals across Europe and there are regular opportunities to exchange with startups across many countries.
For the internship, apply here: https://smrtr.io/89B59
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.