Internship - AXA VENTURE PARTNERS - Venture Capital Analyst - July 2022

AVP is $1.2bn venture capital firm investing from post-seed to Series-B (our checks range from $1m to $50m). With offices in New York, Paris, London, San Francisco and Singapore, we are active globally and have invested in 40+ companies to date, across all sectors: fintech/insurtech, digital health, SaaS / software, B2C platforms...The investment analyst intern will be based in Paris and assist with sourcing and deal flow management in early-stage (post-seed / Series-A):Market research and screening in Europe on target sectorsBeing part of due diligence processes into investment opportunities that we are pursuing, including market, competitive and financial due diligenceParticipating in start-up and technology events across Europe and helping identify the most promising businesses for AVP to invest inPassion for technology and investmentYou have relevant previous experience in VC / PE / M&A or in a start-upProficiency in MS Excel and basic understanding of accounting statementsYou can communicate fluently in English and understand FrenchYou should be available for a six-month period from July 2022You will have the opportunity to work directly with and get mentored by experienced investment professionals. We cover deals across Europe and there are regular opportunities to exchange with startups across many countries.For the internship, apply here: https://smrtr.io/89B59