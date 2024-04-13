Interns (m/f/d) in Global Private Debt (Three Positions) - Allianz Munich, Bavaria, Germany Hybrid

Key Responsibilities
- Contribute to complex and large volume private debt fund investment proposals through qualitative and quantitative due diligence analysis in areas such as investment strategy, restructuring expertise, ESG, historical track record, and expected returns
- Evaluate various strategies within the private debt space in the screening phase
- Prepare for and actively participate in meetings with asset managers
Requirements
- You must be registered as a student for the entire duration of the work term. Please provide proof of your student status (matriculation certificate or equivalent)
- You have completed your undergraduate studies in finance, economics, or mathematics with solid credentials and are currently registered in a master's program in finance (or equivalent). Please provide your undergraduate and graduate school transcripts
- You are fully fluent in English. German is a plus. Please provide certificates demonstrating your English writing proficiency level (e.g. IELTS, TOEFL, GRE or GMAT score sheets, incl. expired ones). In case no such certificate is available, please explain your circumstances in your cover letter
Please submit your resume and cover letter in English
Please submit any German employment testimonials (Arbeitszeugnis) in German
Please limit your cover letter to 400 words, and please clearly describe the following:
- Your motivation to do an internship in the private debt space
- How did you learn about this opportunity
- Your availability, including the exact desired start and end dates, as well as any flexibility
- The expected end date of your student status
- Whether the internship is voluntary, or compulsory by your university program. For compulsory internship, please also indicate the minimum internship length requirement of your university
Experience
- We are looking for people who take initiative and can work independently within an international and dynamic environment
- You have an inquisitive mind and you learn quickly
- Previous work experience in the financial industry is a plus
- You are interested in capital markets and investments; fixed income know-how is advantageous
- You have strong analytical skills and pay attention to details
- You are experienced in using Microsoft Office, preferably with knowledge of database and data analytics tools including VBA
Additional Information
In order to consider your application properly, we kindly ask for the following documents from your side: CV, Cover Letter, Employer testimonials / references or recommendation letters (if any), University grades/transcripts of records and high-school transcript (if possible) and your current Certificate of enrollment. Please upload these documents when applying for the role.
You must have a valid enrollment certificate issued by your university for the entire duration of your internship. For non-EU/EEA nationals who study in Germany, you may not surpass the maximum working day allowance during your internship with us.
Start date : July 2024
Great to have you on board. Let's care for tomorrow.
Note: Diversity of minds is an integral part of Allianz’ company culture. One means to achieve diverse teams is a regular rotation of Allianz Executive employees across functions, Allianz entities and geographies. Therefore, the company expects from its employees a general openness and a high motivation to regularly change positions and collect experiences across Allianz Group.
You must have a valid enrollment certificate issued by your university for the entire duration of your internship. For non-EU/EEA nationals who study in Germany, you may not surpass the maximum working day allowance during your internship with us.
Start date : July 2024
Great to have you on board. Let's care for tomorrow.
Note: Diversity of minds is an integral part of Allianz’ company culture. One means to achieve diverse teams is a regular rotation of Allianz Executive employees across functions, Allianz entities and geographies. Therefore, the company expects from its employees a general openness and a high motivation to regularly change positions and collect experiences across Allianz Group.
Asset & Investment Management | Apprenticeship / Dual Studies | Allianz Investment Management | Full-Time | Temporary
Allianz Group is one of the most trusted insurance and asset management companies in the world. Caring for our employees, their ambitions, dreams and challenges, is what makes us a unique employer. Together we can build an environment where everyone feels empowered and has the confidence to explore, to grow and to shape a better future for our customers and the world around us.
We at Allianz believe in a diverse and inclusive workforce and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We encourage you to bring your whole self to work, no matter where you are from, what you look like, who you love or what you believe in.
We therefore welcome applications regardless of ethnicity or cultural background, age, gender, nationality, religion, disability or sexual orientation.
We at Allianz believe in a diverse and inclusive workforce and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We encourage you to bring your whole self to work, no matter where you are from, what you look like, who you love or what you believe in.
We therefore welcome applications regardless of ethnicity or cultural background, age, gender, nationality, religion, disability or sexual orientation.
to apply
about allianz group
The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with more than 100 million private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries. We are proud to be the Worldwide Insurance Partner of the Olympic & Paralympic Movements from 2021 until 2028 and to be recognized as one of the industry leaders in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.
Caring for our employees, their ambitions, dreams and challenges is what makes us a unique employer. Together we can build an environment where everyone feels empowered and has the confidence to explore, to grow and to shape a better future for our customers and the world around us. Join us and together, let’s care for tomorrow.
Allianz
Caring for our employees, their ambitions, dreams and challenges is what makes us a unique employer. Together we can build an environment where everyone feels empowered and has the confidence to explore, to grow and to shape a better future for our customers and the world around us. Join us and together, let’s care for tomorrow.
Allianz
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
Calmon Partners
Autres articles
-
Nomination | Almain poursuit son développement avec Gabriel Hannotin, Nouvel Associé
-
Paris Blockchain Week : une semaine de démonstration empreinte de maturité
-
"Technologies innovantes des univers virtuels immersifs", Marina Ferrari lance l'appel à projets.
-
Shine : les deux co-fondateurs passent la main à la direction de la fintech
-
Swan intègre Wise Platform pour faciliter les paiements internationaux