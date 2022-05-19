Ikigai Enters Web3 Venture Capital – Raises $30mm From Existing Hedge Fund Investors Ikigai Asset Management, a crypto asset management firm founded in 2018, today announced the launch of its first venture fund, the Ikigai Trust Revolution Opportunities Fund, focusing on building and investing in early-stage Web3 projects.

The $30mm venture fund was raised from existing investors in Ikigai’s flagship hedge fund. The Fund will be managed by Ikigai’s Founder & CIO Travis Kling and Founder & CEO Anthony Emtman with support from current and to-be-hired Ikigai team members.



The Ikigai Trust Revolution Opportunities Fund will be focused on the broad themes of The Trust Revolution and Value Mobility. This includes but is not limited to: Metaverse, X-to-earn (play-to-earn, learn-to-earn, move-to-earn, etc), Gaming, GameFi, DeFi, DAOs and NFTs, with the overall intention of helping grow projects that leverage technology to empower humanity, rather than the other way around.



The Trust Revolution is the view that increasingly large portions of society are struggling to trust institutions of all sorts and that this trend is set to continue. The very words Trust and Truth are being contorted, and Distributed Ledger Technology and crypto assets can serve as the technological platform to drive change for the greater good of humanity. Value Mobility is the view that the world is shifting out of an era where centralized institutions are best suited to organize and deliver value. Unchecked, absolute power has distorted the concept of value due to misaligned incentives and those distortions have caused negative knock-on effects. Distributed Ledger Technology and crypto assets can alleviate these distortions and create fundamentally better aligned incentives for humanity.



The launch of the Ikigai Trust Revolution Opportunities Fund is a notable departure from Ikigai’s historical investment strategy, which over the last several years focused primarily on systematic, models-driven exposure to Bitcoin with the purpose of outperforming holding Bitcoin on a risk-adjusted basis. Specifically, the rise of Axie Infinity in 2021, and the innovation of that project which led to thousands of people in developing nations earning a living wage through the in-game scholarship mechanism, was a major contributing factor in the decision to raise the venture fund. CIO Travis Kling said, “we are in crypto to do our part to make sure this technology and asset class deliver on as much of its potential to make the world a better place as possible. X-to-earn is a trend in the top of the 1st inning that we believe can be transformative for humanity over the coming decades. We will fund and help build the projects leading to that transformation.” CEO Anthony Emtman said, “our investment decisions serve to cast a vote of support in technologies we believe will have a net positive benefit on humanity. The Trust Revolution Opportunities fund allows us to invest early in founders aligned with our mission and principles.”



Ikigai Asset Management

Ikigai Asset Management is a multi-strategy crypto asset management firm existing at the intersection of what we like to do, what we’re good at, and what the world needs with the purpose of ethically delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns. Ikigai deploys capital on behalf of more than 275 investors around the world into a variety of investment strategies.

www.ikigai.fund



