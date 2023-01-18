How to Hit Your Saving Targets

Having a target amount of money that you want to save is a natural part of having a budget, and might often be the reason why you created one in the first place, regardless of whether this target is to buy something in particular or just to have a security cushion that you can feel good about. However, high numbers can be daunting, especially when you start making progress, only to realise that you have much more ahead of you than you initially thought.