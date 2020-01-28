Here Are 4 Myths About Credit Cards That You Ought to Know

articles liés
-
BestDrive met le cap sur la facture électronique automatisée avec API
-
iGaming et casinos : des moyens de paiement innovants à surveiller en 2020
-
Le choix du bon avocat : Pourquoi ça peut tout changer ?
-
L'essor du E-Commerce B2B par les marketplaces
-
La stratégie de développement durable peut renforcer la stratégie commerciale d’une entreprise
With a lot of information revolving around credit cards, you can easily stumble upon a misguided concept that can cloud your judgment. It's essential to have factual information and debunk all fallacies revolving around this financial asset. Here are some of the credit card myths that you must know.
• Credit cards can make one a slave to debt
Here's one of the most widespread misconceptions about credit cards. Most people often believe that one's you become a victim of a debt rat race trap; it's nearly impossible to get out. Well, the reverse is true!
Better debt management opens vast opportunities. You can use your credit card wisely and pay what you owe each month. It would be best if you spent what you can only afford and more so use credit cards only for emergencies.
Did you know that getting a credit card is the start of building an excellent credit score history? You can acquire credit cards for no credit and begin your journey today!
• Prepaid, as well as debit cards, are the only way to evade debt
To most, it's better to have a debit or prepaid card. It’s because they see it as a better way to avoid racking up debt.
However, how will you establish a credit history? You ought to know that debit cards, as well as prepaid cards, have minimal effect on one’s credit ratings.
You ought to have a credit card and use it effectively to improve your ultimate credit score. It’s one of the ways to determine your financial responsibility.
• Carrying a balance on the credit card can assist your credit score
It’s vital that you know, having cash owning on our credit card won’t do you any good. Instead, it can worsen your credit score.
Whenever you aren’t paying full bills, it means you spend more on interest rates each month.
It would help if you kept all your accounts active. Don’t always pay interest rates unnecessarily.
• The number of credit cards you have to affect your credit ratings
Here's a common fallacy that most people hold on to at most times. Most people believe that having a wallet full of credit cards only looks impressive but can ultimately damage your ability to secure credit in the future. Nonetheless, this isn't true.
If you are responsible when it comes to repayments, you have a better chance at the various credit cards.
The trick behind multiple credit cards is that you get each one to meet a specific need. You can exploit the different incentives as well as rewards. It would help if you kept an eye on interest rate free periods; pay the full balance, among others.
Credit cards provide a far better convenience that you would never find on debit cards. All you have to do is manage it well, acquire the right information, and maximize the benefits. If you don't have a credit history, you can get the right credit cards for no credit that works for you.
• Credit cards can make one a slave to debt
Here's one of the most widespread misconceptions about credit cards. Most people often believe that one's you become a victim of a debt rat race trap; it's nearly impossible to get out. Well, the reverse is true!
Better debt management opens vast opportunities. You can use your credit card wisely and pay what you owe each month. It would be best if you spent what you can only afford and more so use credit cards only for emergencies.
Did you know that getting a credit card is the start of building an excellent credit score history? You can acquire credit cards for no credit and begin your journey today!
• Prepaid, as well as debit cards, are the only way to evade debt
To most, it's better to have a debit or prepaid card. It’s because they see it as a better way to avoid racking up debt.
However, how will you establish a credit history? You ought to know that debit cards, as well as prepaid cards, have minimal effect on one’s credit ratings.
You ought to have a credit card and use it effectively to improve your ultimate credit score. It’s one of the ways to determine your financial responsibility.
• Carrying a balance on the credit card can assist your credit score
It’s vital that you know, having cash owning on our credit card won’t do you any good. Instead, it can worsen your credit score.
Whenever you aren’t paying full bills, it means you spend more on interest rates each month.
It would help if you kept all your accounts active. Don’t always pay interest rates unnecessarily.
• The number of credit cards you have to affect your credit ratings
Here's a common fallacy that most people hold on to at most times. Most people believe that having a wallet full of credit cards only looks impressive but can ultimately damage your ability to secure credit in the future. Nonetheless, this isn't true.
If you are responsible when it comes to repayments, you have a better chance at the various credit cards.
The trick behind multiple credit cards is that you get each one to meet a specific need. You can exploit the different incentives as well as rewards. It would help if you kept an eye on interest rate free periods; pay the full balance, among others.
Credit cards provide a far better convenience that you would never find on debit cards. All you have to do is manage it well, acquire the right information, and maximize the benefits. If you don't have a credit history, you can get the right credit cards for no credit that works for you.
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Chaineum est une banque d'affaires offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière de financement, levée de fonds, M&A, ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que vers la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
About Chaineum:
Chaineum is a Investment Banking Advisory Firm with a strong expertise in funding, fundraising, M&A, ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Chaineum est une banque d'affaires offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière de financement, levée de fonds, M&A, ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que vers la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
About Chaineum:
Chaineum is a Investment Banking Advisory Firm with a strong expertise in funding, fundraising, M&A, ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.