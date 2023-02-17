Helio Launches Multi-Chain Payments Platform for Merchants, and Creators, Adding Support for Polygon

Founded with the vision of powering merchant payments for the web3 economy, Helio has now added support for Polygon, with Ethereum support coming soon.



Helio launched on the Solana blockchain last summer and emerged as a top 10 dApp and the leading payments provider with $10M in payments processed across ~30k unique active wallets. Helio already helps 1,000s projects & creators with NFT presales, P2E deposits, e-commerce, subscription payments, paywalling and more. Developers integrate Helio payments into their app using our API while creators spin up pre-built checkout pages in a few clicks.



With Helio, projects can integrate crypto payments in minutes to easily reach a rapidly growing audience of crypto-native consumers who want to pay quickly with just a single tap of their favourite crypto wallet, such as Phantom or MetaMask, rather than use traditional log-ins and card payments. This leads to a faster checkout experience for customers, as well as instant, global payments for merchants. Additionally, Helio merchants can receive payments directly in any token without middlemen and low fees, freeing up critical developer resources.



“We make integrating web3-native payments as easy as setting up a Gmail account”, said Stijn Paumen, Founder & CEO of Helio. “By partnering closely with the Polygon team, we’ve now taken a critical step in this direction by replicating our best-in-class payment experience to Polygon. Think of Helio as your go-to solution for Ethereum, Polygon and Solana payments in a single app. In the same way, merchants don’t have 3 different systems to accept Visa, Mastercard or AMEX payments, we believe web3 needs a single payments platform to access what you need.”



“We’re thrilled to welcome Helio to the Polygon ecosystem. Web3 businesses need great payment tools to drive sales and save developer resources they would otherwise spend on building it themselves. It’s exciting to see that merchants can now accept payments using any token on Polygon,” said Hamzah Khan, Head of DeFi at Polygon Labs.



Helio is launching its public beta for Polygon today with Helio Pay Links and the Ethereum beta following over the coming weeks before we’ll unify the full experience later this quarter.



About Polygon Labs:

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups and optimistic rollups), sidechains, hybrid chains, app-specific chains, enterprise chains, and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding unique addresses exceeding 211 million, over 1.12 million smart contracts created and 2.36 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading Web3 in becoming carbon negative.



About Helio:

Helio powers payments for the Web3 economy. With Helio, 1,000s of merchants, dApps, & creators have a secure and convenient way to accept instant crypto payments across multiple blockchains. Unlike traditional payment solutions, Helio enables merchants to receive payments directly from customers with no middlemen and low fees; free up critical developer resources to focus on their core business, and integrate in minutes - allowing customers to pay quickly and easily with just one tap of their Phantom, MetaMask or other wallet. Helio offers solutions include E-commerce, Subscriptions, Pay Links, Pay Streams, Paywalls, Discord payments, Invoicing, plugins and more.

helio.co

