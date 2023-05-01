Accueil Envoyer Imprimer Partager Head Of Operations Calmon Partners Executive Search is commissioned by a major investment fund. With about 200 experts, our client offers a wide range of solutions, all meeting a common goal: to face up to the challenges of today and anticipate those of tomorrow through strategies that combine resilience and positive impact. Our client is looking to hire a Head of Operations to lead its Fund Finance team. The position is located in Paris.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

The role’s responsibilities include:



* Management of a middle office team in charge of fund controlling, client reporting, administration and depositary functions oversight, valuation, etc.



* Fund Controlling:



* Oversight of the production of statutory reporting, board papers, consolidation, NAV calculations, income distribution calculations, income tax and VAT returns



* Oversight of the cash management function for our client funds and mandates, as well as invoicing, income tax and VAT returns



* Coordination of the transaction support for acquisitions with potential tasks including setup of investment structures in accordance with tax advice, creation of new entities and close liaison with investment team to ensure transaction closing is achieved as planned



* Coordination of the operational support as required for the setup of new vehicles and structures including working with our Head of Products, legal and tax department, external advisors and investment teams



* Client Reporting:



* Oversight of the production of LPs quarterly reporting and Capital Account Statements



* Key third party stakeholders management:



* Management of the relationship and control of internal and external administration and depositary functions oversight, both in Luxembourg and in France



* Management of the relationship and control of other third party stakeholders such as fund auditors and other fund service providers



* Valuation:



* Oversight of the calculation of the Net Asset Value for products and mandates managed by the French and the Luxembourg AIFMs



* Financial Controlling:



* Act as entry point for our client Finance team (CFO and Financial Controller in Luxembourg) for financial matters related to our client France entity



* Coordination of the budgeting exercise for our client France entity



* Oversight of accounting, audits, invoicing of our client France entity



* Participation to the development of new products and strategies on operations related topics



* Participation to the definition and implementation of the digitisation initiative



* Participation to our client management steering (Executive Committee)



* Management of our client French entity as ‘Directeur Général Délégué’



* Management of the relationship with the French regulator (AMF) and French tax authorities



REQUIRED PROFILE



QUALIFICATIONS

Our client seeks to hire individuals who work well in a team-driven working group, are highly motivated, intelligent with strong work ethics and have demonstrated excellence in prior endeavours. In addition to strong analytical and project management skills as well as creativity, the successful candidate must have:



* Ten+ years of professional experience



* Five+ work experience in a similar position in Private Assets



* Experience in both Luxembourg and French structures



* Experience of funds targeted at private retail investors such as FCPR, FPCI, ELTIF, Luxembourg Part II



* Superior management and organisational skills



* Superior communication skills with fluency in English and French



* Highly motivated (self-starter)



* Ability to multi-task and execute a wide range of assignments, often under pressure to meet tight deadlines



* Operate with the highest level of integrity, motivation and intellectual curiosity



* Master’s degree and/or major in finance from a business management school



YOUR CONTACT

Claude Calmon claude@calmonpartners.com



About Calmon Partners Executive Search:

Launched in 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search is a headhunting firm specialized in the investment industry. Composed of professionals from the world of finance, our teams provide support to our clients - Investment Funds, Family Offices, Banks, Consultants & Firms, Management Boards - in the enhancement of their expertise in France and abroad.

Based in Paris and Geneva, our experts focus their mission on a true relationship of mutual confidence between clients and candidates, while respecting their values and raison d'être.

Calmon Partners Executive Search is a subsidiary of Calmon Partners Group.

www.calmonpartners.com The role’s responsibilities include:* Management of a middle office team in charge of fund controlling, client reporting, administration and depositary functions oversight, valuation, etc.* Fund Controlling:* Oversight of the production of statutory reporting, board papers, consolidation, NAV calculations, income distribution calculations, income tax and VAT returns* Oversight of the cash management function for our client funds and mandates, as well as invoicing, income tax and VAT returns* Coordination of the transaction support for acquisitions with potential tasks including setup of investment structures in accordance with tax advice, creation of new entities and close liaison with investment team to ensure transaction closing is achieved as planned* Coordination of the operational support as required for the setup of new vehicles and structures including working with our Head of Products, legal and tax department, external advisors and investment teams* Client Reporting:* Oversight of the production of LPs quarterly reporting and Capital Account Statements* Key third party stakeholders management:* Management of the relationship and control of internal and external administration and depositary functions oversight, both in Luxembourg and in France* Management of the relationship and control of other third party stakeholders such as fund auditors and other fund service providers* Valuation:* Oversight of the calculation of the Net Asset Value for products and mandates managed by the French and the Luxembourg AIFMs* Financial Controlling:* Act as entry point for our client Finance team (CFO and Financial Controller in Luxembourg) for financial matters related to our client France entity* Coordination of the budgeting exercise for our client France entity* Oversight of accounting, audits, invoicing of our client France entity* Participation to the development of new products and strategies on operations related topics* Participation to the definition and implementation of the digitisation initiative* Participation to our client management steering (Executive Committee)* Management of our client French entity as ‘Directeur Général Délégué’* Management of the relationship with the French regulator (AMF) and French tax authoritiesOur client seeks to hire individuals who work well in a team-driven working group, are highly motivated, intelligent with strong work ethics and have demonstrated excellence in prior endeavours. In addition to strong analytical and project management skills as well as creativity, the successful candidate must have:* Ten+ years of professional experience* Five+ work experience in a similar position in Private Assets* Experience in both Luxembourg and French structures* Experience of funds targeted at private retail investors such as FCPR, FPCI, ELTIF, Luxembourg Part II* Superior management and organisational skills* Superior communication skills with fluency in English and French* Highly motivated (self-starter)* Ability to multi-task and execute a wide range of assignments, often under pressure to meet tight deadlines* Operate with the highest level of integrity, motivation and intellectual curiosity* Master’s degree and/or major in finance from a business management schoolLaunched in 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search is a headhunting firm specialized in the investment industry. Composed of professionals from the world of finance, our teams provide support to our clients - Investment Funds, Family Offices, Banks, Consultants & Firms, Management Boards - in the enhancement of their expertise in France and abroad.Based in Paris and Geneva, our experts focus their mission on a true relationship of mutual confidence between clients and candidates, while respecting their values and raison d'être.Calmon Partners Executive Search is a subsidiary of Calmon Partners Group.









Articles similaires < > Un Senior et un Manager en TS Responsable marketing & communication strategique private equity Contrôle de Gestion – Private Equity