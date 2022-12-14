HashKey Group Forms Strategic Partnership with ZA International to Turbocharge FinTech and Web3 Innovation in Asia

The agreement, in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), formalises the collaboration between both companies. HashKey and ZA International will bring together their own unique resources, expertise and experience, and work to realise new investment opportunities in the blockchain ecosystem and capture the intrinsic value of the Web3 paradigm in Asia.



ZA International is the international arm of ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co., Ltd. (HKEX Stock code: 6060), a world-leading online InsurTech company headquartered in China. The home-grown FinTech unicorn is the only company in Hong Kong to hold both licences in virtual banking and digital-only insurance. ZA International has recently unveiled its plan to tokenise its ZA Coin offered under its reward programme. This move seeks to cement ZA International as an early and leading contributor to ongoing efforts to build up Hong Kong as a global virtual asset hub and to encourage the local development of virtual assets.



Since its inception in 2018, HashKey Group has over the years assembled a robust and integrated ecosystem of digital assets services spanning from exchange, brokerage to blockchain infrastructure. The Group has not only been deeply involved in the development of key digital asset solutions such as liquid staking platforms, NFT-based decentralised identifiers (DID), and non-custodial wallets, but it is also one of the leading bellwethers in advocating the early adoption of digital assets, epitomised by its investment in over 300 projects since 2015, and infrastructure support of over 40 public chains. In November this year, Hash Blockchain Limited, a member of the HashKey Group, was granted the full licences by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to provide virtual asset trading services to professional investors, becoming only the second firm in Hong Kong to receive such approval.



Wayne Xu, President of ZA International, said, “We are honoured to partner with HashKey, a global leading corporate in digital asset management and blockchain solutions. Its latest virtual asset trading services licence granted by SFC is definitely another strong proof. We have been a staunch supporter of the development of FinTech and digital assets in Hong Kong and this collaboration marks another key milestone along our journey into the digital asset, Web3 and DLT space. Despite the recent uncertainties surrounding the industry, we still believe that with proper governance and regulations, it will play an integral role in shaping the future of finance. The digital asset industry looks set to flourish across Asia, while the Hong Kong government has also laid out its vision to be a global virtual asset hub. We believe Hong Kong will soar on the right track with a promising future., and we look forward to joining hands with HashKey to unleash the huge potential of FinTech.”



Michel Lee, Executive President at HashKey Group, said, “We are very excited to collaborate with ZA International, one of the world’s largest online technology firms. ZA International brings years of expertise and know-how in technology and FinTech, which complement well with HashKey’s products and track record in infrastructure building, putting us in a potent position to deliver added value to the current digital asset landscape and contribute to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem.”



About HashKey Group

HashKey Group is an end-to-end digital asset financial services group in Asia. The Group provides a complete ecosystem across the entire digital asset landscape, ranging from trading, custody, venture investment, technologies to Web3 infrastructure. HashKey’s senior team has decades of investment and trading experience, strong business execution and deep market insights gained from tier-one banks, regulators and FinTech ventures. By bringing together the most advanced blockchain research and development and technologies, HashKey identifies potential opportunities and delivers end-to-end solutions that operate within regulatory frameworks with the highest compliance standards. The Group has operations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, and extensive partnerships with FinTech and blockchain solutions providers, academic institutions and associations. Official website: https://www.hashkey.com



About ZA International

ZhongAn Technologies International Group Limited (“ZA International”) was established in Hong Kong in December 2017 by ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (HKEX stock code: 6060), an online-only insurtech company in China, to explore international business development, collaboration and investment opportunities in the areas of fintech and insurtech in overseas markets. In August 2018, ZA International and SoftBank Vision Fund announced cooperation to boost ZhongAn’s technology solutions businesses outside China, with an initial focus on Asia. In January 2019, ZA International and Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading online-to-offline mobile platform, announced the establishment of a joint venture to enter the digital insurance distribution business in the region. On 24 March 2020, ZA Bank, a subsidiary of ZA International, officially debuted as Hong Kong’s first virtual bank, providing local customers with new product and service experience. On 4 May 2020, ZA Life Limited, a joint venture of ZA International and Fubon Life Insurance (Hong Kong) Company Limited, obtained a virtual insurer license from the Hong Kong Insurance Authority under its Fast Track pilot scheme. It serves the needs of different people with innovative insurance products and services under the trade name ‘ZA Insure’.

