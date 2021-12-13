Groundbreaking NFT-Enabled Game, Crypto Fight Club, Secures Nearly $3 Million in Seed Funding

CFC allows players to properly stake, battle opposing fighters, and even compete in championship events for real rewards. The Initial Game Offering (IGO) is supported by investors including Shima Capital, Genesis Block Ventures (GBV), AU21 Capital, X21 Digital, Everse Capital, and IBC Group.
“Each and every investor brings a different set of resources to the table. Not only are they aiding the crypto go-to-market strategies needed to bring this venture to life,” said lead CFC Developer Ashton Wolfe, “they are well-versed in this ‘brink’ of technology that is bound to shape the new economy that we’re living in.”
Similar to popular turn-based games of the 1990s, like Pokémon or Final Fantasy, Crypto Fight Club is reimagining this style with play2earn functions while players are also entitled to the true ownership of their in-game players through NFTs. CFC is powered by its own native token, $FIGHT on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Not only do these NFTs represent in-game characters, CFC allows players to stake the native currency or the LP version of $FIGHT inside of their NFT prizefighter.
This unique structure was supported by additional partners, who were critical in the development and building of Crypto Fight Club. They include Click.Blue, MohrWolfe, and Gamestarter.
As volatility and security create unease in the blockchain space, CFC was created with this in mind, giving players a safe gaming space to grow assets, while having fun doing it. “Because eSports and gaming is so large, combining the industry with crypto bridges endless solutions to the lack of transparency and financial hurdles that current gamers may face,” Wolfe said.
Crypto Fight Club launches Friday, December 17, 2021.
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
