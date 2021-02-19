Gimar & Co : la Fintech Particeep accélère avec l’aide de Sopra Steria et de Truffle

articles liés
« A l'ère du 100% digital, renforcé par la crise sanitaire, les banques et les assurances peinent encore à distribuer leurs produits financiers en ligne.
Particeep leur permet d'accélérer ce mouvement grâce à une seule ligne de code sur leurs sites web et sans modifier leurs systèmes informatiques. Avec l'arrivée de Sopra Stéria comme actionnaire, c’est tout l'écosystème financier européen et américain qui va pouvoir profiter de cette accélération » commentent Stéphane Olmi et Adrien Choquet, Managing Director et Executive Director de Gimar & Co.
« In the age of 100% digital, reinforced by the health crisis, banks and insurance companies are still struggling to distribute their financial products online.
Particeep enables them to speed up this movement thanks to a single line of code on their websites and without modifying their IT systems. With the arrival of Sopra Stéria as a shareholder, the entire European and American financial ecosystem will be able to benefit from this acceleration » commented Stéphane Olmi and Adrien Choquet, Managing Director and Executive Director of Gimar & Co.
