Gide, conseil de Naval Group dans le cadre de son investissement dans le fonds cybersécurité Brienne III

A travers cet investissement, Naval Group a participé au lancement du premier fonds tricolore consacré à la cybersécurité, aux côtés de Bpifrance, de la Région Nouvelle Aquitaine, d’EDF et de Sopra Steria.
Tikehau Capital, propriétaire d'ACE Management, a apporté les 40 millions d'euros supplémentaires récoltés par ce tour de table, portant à 80 millions d'euros le bilan de cette opération.
Ayant la volonté de soutenir les jeunes entreprises, le spectre d’investissement de ce fonds couvre tous les besoins de sécurisation du «digital» : industrie 4.0, voitures et navires connectées, smart grid, e-santé, transport, transition énergétique, IOT...
L'équipe Gide qui a conseillé Naval Group était pilotée par Rima Maitrehenry, counsel, avec Kikoun Landry Coulibaly, collaborateur.
A propos de Gide
Gide est le premier cabinet d’avocats international d'origine française. Fondé à Paris en 1920, le cabinet compte aujourd’hui 12 bureaux dans le monde. Il rassemble 550 avocats, de 35 nationalités différentes, reconnus parmi les meilleurs spécialistes de chacune des branches du droit national et international de la finance et des affaires.
Établi à Istanbul depuis plus de 20 ans, Gide est l'un des rares cabinets internationaux présents en Turquie en mesure de fournir un service global en droit des affaires et de la finance, associé à une parfaite connaissance du marché local. Concernant les aspects de droit turc, Gide Turquie intervient en collaboration avec son correspondant local, le cabinet Özdirekcan Dündar Şenocak. Gide peut ainsi s'appuyer en Turquie sur une équipe composée d'avocats recrutés parmi les meilleurs spécialistes locaux, pour traiter l'ensemble des domaines du droit des affaires turc (droit des sociétés, droit bancaire et financier, assurances, propriété intellectuelle, immobilier et environnement, concurrence et distribution, fiscalité, droit douanier, droit social, etc.). Cette équipe dispose d'une parfaite connaissance de l'environnement des affaires, permettant ainsi de faciliter les relations avec divers intervenants du marché ainsi qu'avec les administrations turques.
gide.com
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d'ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
