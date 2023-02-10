Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Gamma.io Announces No-Code Creator Platform for Native #Bitcoin Ordinals NFTs

Gamma.io, the leading marketplace and pioneer for no-code creator tooling for Bitcoin NFTs on the Stacks programming layer for Bitcoin, announces no-code platform for NFTs on native Bitcoin using ordinal inscriptions.


Gamma.io is the leading marketplace for Bitcoin NFTs on the Stacks programming layer for Bitcoin. Over the past year, Gamma has pioneered no-code tooling for creator-owned NFT smart contracts on Stacks. Today, the company announced the launch of a no-code creator platform for NFTs on native Bitcoin, through the use of ordinals. Gamma's platform makes creating ordinals simple and accessible to anyone with a Bitcoin address.

Ordinals were made possible by Bitcoin's Taproot network upgrade. The Ordinal Theory Handbook states that, "individual satoshis can be inscribed with arbitrary content, creating unique Bitcoin-native digital artifacts that can be held in Bitcoin wallets and transferred using Bitcoin transactions. Inscriptions are as durable, immutable, secure, and decentralized as Bitcoin itself."

Despite this breakthrough and a surge in interest in ordinal inscriptions, the process of actually creating an inscription is highly technical, complex, and time consuming. Gamma's no-code platform removes these barriers.

"We're excited to take this step in furthering the adoption of NFTs on the most secure blockchain, Bitcoin." said Founder and CEO, Jamil Dhanani. He continued, "Ordinals make NFTs possible natively on the Bitcoin base layer, and our no-code creator platform makes ordinals accessible to anyone with a Bitcoin address. Paired with our creator launchpad on the Stacks programming and scaling layer for Bitcoin, the Bitcoin NFT creator experience is finally ready for mainstream adoption — without sacrificing superior levels of security, trust, and decentralization that only Bitcoin can offer."

World's First Press Release Inscribed to Bitcoin

This press release was first released directly to the Bitcoin blockchain using our no-code ordinal inscription service. In the future, press releases won't be sent to the newswire, they'll be broadcast to the network.

About Gamma
Gamma is the leading open marketplace for Bitcoin-secured NFTs, powered by Stacks. Gamma consists of three core platforms: its user-first marketplace for exploring and collecting NFTs, its creator-first launchpad for artists to deploy fully-tested no-code, smart contracts in minutes, and its social platform, which brings together creators and collectors in an engaging and Web3-native way. Gamma supports over a thousand NFT collections, nearly 80% of which were deployed using its no-code portal. Its marketplace has facilitated millions of dollars of transactions and supports trading the largest number of NFT contracts of any platform built on Bitcoin.

SOURCE Gamma.io

