Quotidien Fintech & Blocktech / Daily News
              



Lundi 18 Janvier 2021

Galaxy Digital Launches New Business Unit Dedicated to Mining, Establishes Proprietary Mining Operation Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd


Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.



articles liés
New Galaxy Digital Mining business launches in 2021, integrating with existing business lines to offer trade and risk management solutions, principal lending and equity investments, and M&A advisory services for bitcoin miners. In addition to providing financial services to miners, Galaxy Digital Mining will also mine bitcoin on a proprietary basis.

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY), a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset sector, announces the launch of Galaxy Digital Mining, a new business unit committed to providing bitcoin miners with a comprehensive suite of financial services and products. Galaxy Digital Mining will serve as a one-stop financial services platform for miners—drawing the firm's expertise in trading and risk management, investing and lending, and corporate advisory under one umbrella, tailored to the needs of the mining sector.

Leading this new business is Amanda Fabiano, who joined Galaxy from Fidelity Investments, where she oversaw the firm's mining investments and initiatives as Director of Bitcoin Mining. The team working alongside her brings deep experience at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets, with backgrounds spanning real asset financing, non-traditional securitization, structured products, investment banking, and strategic advisory.

Simultaneously, Galaxy Digital Mining has also established its own proprietary bitcoin mining operation, hosting its machines at a third-party datacenter in the U.S. "Bitcoin mining is the foundation of the Bitcoin network. By mining ourselves, we are able to deeply understand and solve for the financial needs of miners, while also enhancing the strength of the industry and thus the strength of the Bitcoin network", said Fabiano.

"Through consistent and dedicated coverage of this sector over the past two years, we have had the opportunity to review every major proposed project, and our brand and market position uniquely enable us to connect operators and equipment providers with capital. Going forward, we see major opportunities in mining project financing, equipment financing, digital asset-backed financing, as well as working capital optimization and hedging solutions for mine operators and investors utilizing Galaxy Digital Trading's industry-leading capabilities," added Galaxy's Co-President, Chris Ferraro.

About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology sector. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Newsletter quotidienne gratuite
Le marché des cryptos
Finyear - Daily News
 
 
    Les meilleurs placements | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance | The DeFi Company |

      No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
      This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

      Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2020. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited. FINYEAR: ISSN 2114-5369.