Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Galaxis Launches Highly Accessible NFT Creation Platform

Galaxis.xyz, the NFT toolkit for creating decentralized communities, has today officially launched an invitation-only beta for their new cutting-edge platform that allows non-technical users to design and create dynamic utility-driven NFTs and manage their communities in a safe token-gated environment. 


Galaxis Launches Highly Accessible NFT Creation Platform
Galaxis is a no-code, out-of-the-box NFT toolkit that transforms and enhances the relationship between any creator and their community by infusing NFTs with unique utility traits, owner-specific benefits, and interactive communication opportunities. Galaxis' end-to-end, open-source, zero platform fee* solution provides an essentially unlimited suite of decentralized community tools that allow anyone to grow, engage and monetize their audience. 

"We look forward to seeing the amazing communities that people build using the platform," said Andras Kristof, the Founder of Galaxis. "As well as the creative ways in which they decide to use NFTs to engage them. We've already seen several well-known celebrities successfully use the platform, and we expect that more and more will come in as the project continues to gain momentum." 

Galaxis previously released some highly successful dynamic utility-driven projects with the likes of Val Kilmer, Mike Tyson, and Steve Aoki using the same technology that is now being made available to the public. The platform opens up a wide range of opportunities for various verticals, including entertainers, athletes, celebrities, and their fans; art creators, museums, collectors, and patrons; startups and their contributors; social causes and their supporters; and open source and open ecosystem projects and their users.

Galaxis has partnered with some of the most prestigious companies in the blockchain space such as Chainlink, Crossmint, Polygon, and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) to further strengthen the platform's capabilities. 

"Congratulations to Galaxis on the launch of its NFT creation platform, which enables anyone to design and create NFTs easily. Galaxis is a long-time member of the Chainlink ecosystem and recently joined the Chainlink BUILD program to accelerate the adoption of its novel NFT platform. By natively integrating Chainlink VRF into its new NFT creation platform, Galaxis is empowering users to access a provably fair RNG for creating more engaging NFT-based projects and experiences."—Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink

The invitation-only beta program is set to run for a short period of time for selected projects. If projects have interest in joining the beta, there is still time to apply. They can do so by reaching out via the contact form at www.galaxis.xyz. Application deadline is 1st December 2022. 

Join our live Beta Launch Event on the 1st December 2022 at 8am PST / 11am EDT / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET / 8pm GST and be inspired by Galaxis founder Andras Kristof, who will be accompanied by people and projects from various different verticals and industries. 

*Network Gas fees and custom development requests are not included. Beta launch only.

About Galaxis
The Galaxis team has been in the crypto space since 2013 and the NFT Space since 2017. After the launch of Ether Cards in 2021, they went on to launch NFT collections for celebrities like Mike Tyson, Steve Aoki, and Val Kilmer as well as provide tech for many other well-known projects.
www.galaxis.xyz

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Lundi 28 Novembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Manager Conseil en stratégie spécialisé en RSE F/H - Paris 8

Offre : Analyste experimenté en Due Diligence RSE/ ESG - Transaction Services - Paris

Les 7 plus grands cabinets d'audit-conseil lancent La Grande Question, une consultation inédite dédiée à la jeunesse

Offre : Manager TS - Rennes - Big 4

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Le groupe Orians recrute Florian Lecoeur au poste de CFO/DAF

OKX Appoints Experienced International Finance Lawyer Nicole Purin as Deputy General Counsel

Experteam annonce la nomination de Quentin Gauchet au poste de DAF/CFO

Freedom Finance appoints Paul Bevis as Head of Growth

Nomination de Pierre-Yves Lefebvre en tant que DAF/CFO

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Galaxis Launches Highly Accessible NFT Creation Platform

Le Bitcoin ralentit en raison des inquiétudes liées aux protestations en Chine

Alexander Studhalter : Private Equity pour petits budgets

Mastercard et Treezor étendent leur partenariat stratégique

La veille : un levier d’agilité stratégique pour les banques

Gestion des dépenses : plus d’une entreprise française sur trois (34%) ne dispose pas des outils adéquats pour faire face à la crise

Fayrouze Masmi-Dazi lance Dazi Avocats

Comment assurer la sécurité de la data en entreprise en 2023 ?

Dash 2 Trade ICO Raises $7 Million, Prepares For Early Launch With 2 CEX Listings Confirmed

Fujitsu and SettleMint embark on global strategic agreement to accelerate enterprise blockchain technology

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

OnlyOne, la première fintech verte française, obtient un engagement d'investissement de 35M€ de Global Emerging Markets (GEM)

Local Payments Expert Argues Credit Card Challengers Add to Payments Industry Growth & Maturity

peaq and Ocean Protocol Partner to Enable Decentralized Data Sharing and Monetization for Machines

Germany accounts for 6% of European blockchain funding

Une étape majeure pour l'adoption des crypto-monnaies en France : Crypto.com obtient l'autorisation de commencer ses opérations

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.