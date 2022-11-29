Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

GMEX Group Wins Best Development in FinTech of the Year

For Institutional Digital Assets Network and Digital Custody Technology - Pyctor.


GMEX Group Wins Best Development in FinTech of the Year
GMEX Group ('GMEX'), a leader in digital business and technology solutions for capital markets, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Best Development in FinTech of the Year by Crypto AM for its GMEX Pyctor institutional-grade digital assets technology. These coveted awards are judged by an independent, expert panel of industry leaders. GMEX competed with other finalists including Revolut to win.

GMEX Pyctor ('Pyctor') was acquired earlier this year by GMEX after being successfully incubated in ING Neo's innovation lab. It has been jointly developed in collaboration with multiple blue-chip financial institutions (both asset managers and banks) and regulators. This leading fintech provides regulatory compliant digital assets network and digital custody technology, and is designed for firms operating in regulated environments. It offers highly secure digital custody and transactional network services for a broad range of digital assets, as well as delivering interoperability between permissioned and public blockchains.

GMEX Group is in its tenth anniversary year. While its business started in traditional finance, developing exchange matching engines, clearing, settlement and custodial solutions, the firm was early to get involved in the digital assets space in 2017 with the subsequent launch of the GMEX Fusion, a unique centralised and distributed ledger market infrastructure suite for exchanges and post trade operators. It now has multiple solutions as part of an overall technology fabric, including its MultiHub 'network of networks' service, which interfaces with Pyctor, removing the need to integrate with multiple trading parties, trading venues and digital custodians. Sitting at that intersection, GMEX is a hybrid finance specialist, addressing the interoperability issues experienced in the market to bridge traditional and digital assets activity aligned with current and evolving regulations.

Hirander Misra, CEO of GMEX Group said: "The current environment will lead to increased regulations and an institutional digital flight to quality, creating a need for an offering which makes it easier navigate this with the right governance, control, security and risk management."

He continued, "GMEX Group is the first company to offer an end-to-end multi-asset, multi-sector Hybrid Finance solution designed for regulated environments, which bridges the gap between off-chain Traditional Finance (TradFi), Centralized Finance (CeFi) and on-chain Decentralized Finance (DeFi) across jurisdictions. We are pioneering in the domain of Hybrid Finance (HyFi) and are thrilled to have our success in developing unique solutions to address industry challenges formally recognised with this highly prestigious award."

GMEX Group
gmex-group.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 29 Novembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Responsable back/middle office et compliance - Société de Gestion Impact

Offre : Manager Conseil en stratégie spécialisé en RSE F/H - Paris 8

Offre : Analyste experimenté en Due Diligence RSE/ ESG - Transaction Services - Paris

Les 7 plus grands cabinets d'audit-conseil lancent La Grande Question, une consultation inédite dédiée à la jeunesse

Offre : Manager TS - Rennes - Big 4

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Le groupe Orians recrute Florian Lecoeur au poste de CFO/DAF

OKX Appoints Experienced International Finance Lawyer Nicole Purin as Deputy General Counsel

Experteam annonce la nomination de Quentin Gauchet au poste de DAF/CFO

Freedom Finance appoints Paul Bevis as Head of Growth

Nomination de Pierre-Yves Lefebvre en tant que DAF/CFO

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Offre : Responsable back/middle office et compliance - Société de Gestion Impact

Cardano Foundation Announces Switzerland for UNHCR as Second Annual Global Impact Challenge Collaborator

Abris.io Launches Licit, a Web3 Verifying Platform for Digital Assets on Algorand

Les jeux de casino en ligne les plus populaires

PayBito To Offer White Label Crypto Exchange Platform To South Korean Fintech Enterprise

Kiln Announces €17 Million in Funding to Expand Staking Offering

The Tezos Foundation has entered in to a Professional Services Agreement with Unity for Web3 Blockchain SDK Development

GMEX Group Wins Best Development in FinTech of the Year

Bybit Announces $100 Million Support Fund for Institutional Clients

Galaxis Launches Highly Accessible NFT Creation Platform

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

OnlyOne, la première fintech verte française, obtient un engagement d'investissement de 35M€ de Global Emerging Markets (GEM)

Local Payments Expert Argues Credit Card Challengers Add to Payments Industry Growth & Maturity

Germany accounts for 6% of European blockchain funding

peaq and Ocean Protocol Partner to Enable Decentralized Data Sharing and Monetization for Machines

Une étape majeure pour l'adoption des crypto-monnaies en France : Crypto.com obtient l'autorisation de commencer ses opérations

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.