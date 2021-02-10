G+D and HypoVereinsbank partner to provide sustainable payment

Together with Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), HypoVereinsbank is now providing its customers with environmentally friendly plastic-free debit cards. They will be using G+D’s Convego® Natural Payment Card.



Today’s consumers are increasingly asking for products and services that are eco-friendly and make a distinctive contribution to protecting the environment.This also applies to the financial services industry. With G+D’s Convego® Natural Payment Card, HypoVereinsbank customers now receive VISA Debit Cards with a significantly reduced ecological footprint compared to regular payment cards.



The environmentally friendly card body is made of 100 percent polylactic acid, a bioplastic produced from renewable raw materials such as corn starch. Compared to classic petroleum-based PVC cards, the production and disposal use significantly less energy and cause considerably fewer pollution. Since the cards are compostable, they also do not pollute the environment with plastic waste.



HypoVereinsbank provides its customers with these resource-saving cards at no extra cost – depending on the chosen type of account. It also ensures that customers can use their cards for CO2-neutral purchases online. For this service, HypoVereinsbank is working alongside the non-profit corporation “Klima ohne Grenzen” (Climate without Borders) and assumes the CO2 offset for every online purchase.

Environmental protection is a central aspect of HypoVereinsbank's sustainability strategy. It seeks to achieve fair and equitable development that considers ecological and social requirements as well as economic success. The bank's activities are aligned with the 17 global sustainability goals of the United Nations.



The Convego® Natural Payment Card is part of G+D's “Convego® Beyond” portfolio which offers sustainable products and services for the financial industry. With the Convego® Natural Payment Card, financial service providers are given a powerful alternative to reduce their environmental footprint and offer their customers sustainable payment solutions.



“Sustainability is part of our DNA. That is why we are introducing a new approach to sustainability with the HVB Visa Debit Card in the German banking market,” says Jörg Frischholz, Board Member for Private Customers at HypoVereinsbank. “Through the offset of CO2 for online purchases and plastic-free card material, we are once again reducing CO2 footprints. Thanks to the conversion of production to renewable materials, this can be reduced by more than 70 percent.”



Dr. Carsten Wengel, Global Head of Sales & Distribution of the smart card and digital payments business of G+D, adds: “Consumers are looking for new ways to a more sustainable lifestyle. That's why we offer banks our ecologically innovative payment cards. They remind consumers every day of their own and their bank's environmental commitment to protecting the planet.”



About Giesecke+Devrient

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is a global security technology group headquartered in Munich, Germany. Innovations from G+D make the lives of billions of people in the digital and physical world more secure. With its products and solutions, G+D is one of the market and technology leaders in the areas of payment, connectivity, identities and digital infrastructure.

Founded in 1852, the company generated sales of 2.45 billion Euros in the 2019 fiscal year with 11,500 employees. G+D is present in 33 countries. Its customers include central and commercial banks, mobile network operators, automobile manufacturers, health insurance companies, governments and public authorities.

