Fujitsu and SettleMint embark on global strategic agreement to accelerate enterprise blockchain technology

Fujitsu Limited and SettleMint today announced that they have entered a global strategic agreement to accelerate the digital transformation (DX) of the Fujitsu Enterprise Blockchain and Track and Trust Solutions.


To kick-start co-creation activities, Fujitsu has made a strategic investment in SettleMint through a fund managed by its subsidiary Fujitsu Ventures Limited.

SettleMint and Fujitsu Limited decided to partner and accelerate the development and promotion of use cases to solve societal challenges and contribute to the realization of a shared vision of creating a sustainable world and solving social issues through innovation.

Under the agreement, Fujitsu will also use the SettleMint high-performance low code Blockchain platform for customers in Japan and globally as part of the solutions portfolio of Fujitsu Uvance Digital Shifts. Fujitsu will additionally provide professional services to help SettleMint customers develop and operate new systems, as well as modernize their existing systems by leveraging the breadth and depth of knowledge built up in the Enterprise Blockchain and Track and Trust Solutions team of Fujitsu Uvance Digital Shifts.

SettleMint and Fujitsu will work together to provide joint use cases, technology roadmaps, and solutions drawing on the digital experiences and solutions from both companies, including traceability solutions, trusted data processing, analytics, and advanced data transparency using blockchain technology.

"Our goal at SettleMint is to accelerate blockchain adoption for every organization, empowering them to innovate without barriers," comments Matthew Van Niekerk, Founder & CEO, SettleMint. "Partnering with Fujitsu will allow us to extend our reach and provide even greater value to customers around the world."

Frederik De Breuck, Head of the Fujitsu Track & Trust Division adds, "The fast way to build, launch, integrate and monitor blockchain implementations with a high-performance low-code development environment of SettleMint fits in our portfolio strategy in the enterprise blockchain space. Over the past years, both teams have already collaborated on projects such as our AB InBbev 100% Transparency project. The way of working and the co-creation mindset on both technology and business topics is a recipe for success."

From an industry perspective, this collaboration offers the potential to accelerate Fujitsu's experience, depth, and customer base in multiple industry verticals, including manufacturing, financial services, public sector, healthcare, and telecommunications.

The new global partnership builds on both companies' work to trusted data, traceability, ESG, and sustainability challenges in Europe, Japan, and the rest of the world, including efforts to better manage and understand the impacts on customers and their increasingly complex ecosystems.

About SettleMint
SettleMint is a high-performance low-code platform for blockchain application development that empowers engineering teams to build, integrate and launch applications on web3 infrastructure. SettleMint is the answer to move rapidly and easily from use case concept to business case realization in a fraction of time and risk than any other solutions can offer.
The SettleMint platform makes it easy for IT teams to deliver blockchain applications rapidly, taking a visual development approach to deploy nodes, create new or customize smart contract templates, integrate end user applications and program complex and data integration flows with the 4000+ pre-built, fully configurable connectors. The platform includes a suite of ready-to-use tools, frameworks, templates, and APIs to speed up the development of any blockchain use case.

About Fujitsu
Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Ventures
Fujitsu Ventures is a 100% subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited, and was established on March 1, 2021 as part of Fujitsu group's growth investments for the purpose of managing CVC funds that invest in startups and other businesses.
www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/fjv/en/

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

