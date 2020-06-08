Freshfields a conseillé Cognizant dans le cadre de son acquisition de EI-Technologies

articles liés
-
Avec « masques-pme.laposte.fr », Docaposte révèle son savoir-faire dans le développement de plateformes numériques
-
Tink extends open banking support for Paypal and receives strategic investment
-
C4 Ventures lance un second fonds de 80 millions d’euros pour financer les innovations post Covid-19
-
Banques, RegTech et cabinets de conseil, un trio gagnant ?
-
Accure Therapeutics réalise une série A de 7,6 M€ pour son lancement
Cognizant est l’une des principales entreprises de services professionnels au monde. Sa mission consiste à transformer les modèles commerciaux, opérationnels et technologiques de ses clients pour les adapter à l’ère du numérique. EI-Technologies est Platinum Partner de Salesforce, et son centre de formation EI-Institut est l’un des plus importants centres partenaires de formation agréés de Salesforce en Europe. Outre son expertise sur Salesforce, EI-Technologies est également spécialisée dans les solutions de plateformes collaboratives de Microsoft et les services de conseil en système d’information ou auprès des DSI.
L’équipe multijuridictionnelle de Freshfields était dirigée par Florent Mazeron, associé, Piers Prichard Jones, associé à Londres, et Alex Bond, collaborateur senior, avec Kamile Bougdira, collaborateur.
Christel Cacioppo, associée, a conseillé sur les aspects de droit social ; Vincent Daniel-Mayeur, associé, pour les aspects de droit fiscal ; Jérôme Philippe, associé, pour les aspects de droit de la concurrence, regulatory et protection des données ; Adam Siegel et Olivia Radin, associés à New York pour les aspects de conformité ; Giles Pratt, associé à Londres, pour les aspects IP/IT ainsi que Stéphanie Corbière, associée, pour les aspects financement.
A propos de Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP
Avec plus de 2500 collaborateurs, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP est un cabinet d’avocats d'affaires international qui accompagne ses clients dans le monde entier. Présents à Paris depuis près de 50 ans, fort de 25 associés et 90 collaborateurs, nous conseillons nos clients sur tous les aspects juridiques de leurs enjeux stratégiques en intervenant sur toutes les pratiques du droit.
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP est un partnership à responsabilité limitée immatriculé en Angleterre et au Pays de Galles sous le numéro OC334789. L’activité du cabinet est soumise à l’autorisation et au contrôle de la Solicitors Regulation Authority en Angleterre, et à celui du Conseil de l’Ordre des avocats à la Cour de Paris en France.
freshfields.com
L’équipe multijuridictionnelle de Freshfields était dirigée par Florent Mazeron, associé, Piers Prichard Jones, associé à Londres, et Alex Bond, collaborateur senior, avec Kamile Bougdira, collaborateur.
Christel Cacioppo, associée, a conseillé sur les aspects de droit social ; Vincent Daniel-Mayeur, associé, pour les aspects de droit fiscal ; Jérôme Philippe, associé, pour les aspects de droit de la concurrence, regulatory et protection des données ; Adam Siegel et Olivia Radin, associés à New York pour les aspects de conformité ; Giles Pratt, associé à Londres, pour les aspects IP/IT ainsi que Stéphanie Corbière, associée, pour les aspects financement.
A propos de Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP
Avec plus de 2500 collaborateurs, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP est un cabinet d’avocats d'affaires international qui accompagne ses clients dans le monde entier. Présents à Paris depuis près de 50 ans, fort de 25 associés et 90 collaborateurs, nous conseillons nos clients sur tous les aspects juridiques de leurs enjeux stratégiques en intervenant sur toutes les pratiques du droit.
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP est un partnership à responsabilité limitée immatriculé en Angleterre et au Pays de Galles sous le numéro OC334789. L’activité du cabinet est soumise à l’autorisation et au contrôle de la Solicitors Regulation Authority en Angleterre, et à celui du Conseil de l’Ordre des avocats à la Cour de Paris en France.
freshfields.com
Chaineum : Investment banking platform
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain technology investor
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech boutique investment bank
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain technology investor
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech boutique investment bank
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.